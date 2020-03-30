How to Play in Valorant’s Closed Beta

The first foray in the first-person shooter genre by League of Legends developer Riot Games is nearly here with Valorant.

For players in checking out this unique blend between CS:GO and Overwatch, they’ll be able to do so in a closed beta that is arriving in early April.

You will need to have an active Twitch account to participate since that’s where the beta codes will be distributed. For the time being, there isn’t an open beta, so this one will be available through invite only.

You’ll have to take these steps to have a chance to get a code:

Register for a Riot account (create a Riot account here)

Link your Riot account to a Twitch account (create a Twitch account here)

When closed beta activates in your region (EU and NA for now), watch specific VALORANT streams highlighted on Twitch for the opportunity to be entitled for Closed Beta access

The beta begins on April 7 and doesn’t yet have a definitive end time. With the game set to release in the summer, this will certainly be a good taste of what to expect when Valorant releases later this year.

Just before the announcement of this beta, Riot Games unveiled one of the upcoming characters.

Sage will be a support character who has the ability to resurrect dead allies, giving her the opportunity to absolutely turn the tide of the battle from a loss into a victory.

There are still several more characters in Valorant that have yet to be revealed, but we can definitely expect them to be unveiled in the coming weeks and months as the release date approaches.

So far, the only platform the game is coming to is PC, so be on the lookout for news of a potential console port. It would be a first from Riot Games if they decided to do so, but with this being a shooter, the possibility is definitely there.