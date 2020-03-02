Can Your PC Run Valorant? Minimum & Recommended Specs

Now that the curtain has been dropped on Riot Games’ Valorant, the next logical thing to figure out is if your PC is actually up to the task of running the game.

With this game looking very similar to Overwatch and CS:GO, there is sure to be a lot of crossover from both titles. Neither one of those games require very demanding PCs, and players can rest assured that Valorant will be the exact same way.

In fact, the requirements are so low that the game should run on any PC that’s even considered to be somewhat modern.

The specs listed by Riot Games are very generous, so even a low-end laptop should be able to get the game going in at least a playable state.

Valorant Minimum Specs

Minimum Spec – 30 frames per second:

CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000

Obviously, the chances are very good that you already have a stronger PC than this, so at the very least, it’ll be playable.

However, most players will no doubt be playing on beefier hardware than this and you’ll be left at a disadvantage if you limit yourself to just 30 FPS.

It’s hard to recommend playing this way, but if it’s all you have then more power to you.

Valorant Recommend Specs

Recommended Specs – 60 frames per second:

CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT 730

The specs required for players to crack 60 FPS are still pretty low, recommending only a lousy GT 730, which practically no PC player is using nowadays.

Hitting 60 FPS will give everyone a smooth experience, but there will be many who want to push it even further, and Riot Games laid out just how to do that.

Valorant High-End Specs

High-end Specs – 144+ frames per second:

CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

Now, this is where things get a bit more modern, but even then, the specs are quite low.

The processor is very old when compared to today’s standards and while the 1050 Ti is just a generation old, it’s on the lower end of the spectrum.

It’s clear that Riot spent a lot of time optimizing this game for all kinds of hardware, so players won’t have to worry about dropping money on an upgrade to enjoy the game.

Of course, without having the option to test anything ourselves just yet, we’ll just have to take what Riot is saying at face value.

We’ll know for sure what it takes to run Valorant when it releases later this summer exclusively on PC.