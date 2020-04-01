Where to Find Bunny Day Eggs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

April has finally arrived which signals the start of the Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

This new celebration is the first major celebration of the game and it instantly gives players a bunch of things to look forward to.

The first thing that stands out is your island has been transformed and filled with eggs. You’ll notice that fishing and digging up fossils will reward you with eggs more often than not.

There’s actually a good reason for this and it’s that Bunny Day has added an abundance of eggs to the island. You’ll be able to use these to create special DIY recipes.

With six different types up for grabs, it can be quite overwhelming for players to get their hands on all of them. Each egg can be found on your island is some way or another, so it’s really nothing to fret about.

Here’s how to track down the different types of eggs for the New Horizons Bunny Day event.

How to Get All Six Eggs

It’s quite easy to get your hands on these eggs, but a big factor in that is knowing exactly where to look.

You’ll obviously be able to find the ones that are sitting in your trees quite easily, but what about the others?

Here’s where you can track those down:

Leaf – Cherry Blossom trees

Earth – ‘X’ spots where fossils usually are

Sky – Presents in the sky

Stone – From stones around your island

Water – From fishing

Wood – Chopping trees

Basically, you’ll just have to keep up your normal daily routine of things you do across your island and you’ll get your hands on these eggs easily.

Once you collect enough eggs, you’ll be able to use them to create special recipes, so make sure you put a priority on these eggs before they are gone for good.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

