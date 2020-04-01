How to Get Bunny Day DIY Recipes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The start of April has arrived and with it comes the beginning of the much-anticipated Bunny Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that was first revealed during a Nintendo Direct Mini in late March.

In this Bunny Day event, you’ll be tasked with tracking down six different types of eggs all across your island, which shouldn’t be too hard considering all of them will be found in the usual spots you check daily.

However, what good are all of these eggs if you have nothing to do with them? As it turns out, you’ll be able to craft a variety of different egg-themed DIY items with several different types of recipes.

Once you load up your game, look for Zipper the bunny right away and he’ll explain what the event is to you and give you the recipe for the Bunny Day bed. It doesn’t stop there either as there are several different things you’re able to create.

Here’s how to get your hands on additional DIY recipes.

Where to Get Bunny Day DIY Recipes

One of the best ways to get Bunny Day DIY recipes is to talk to your fellow island dwellers, which is also a good way to get regular recipes too.

If one of your residents comes running up to you with something to say, it’s important to hear them out.

While you’re hunting for eggs, there’s a chance you could discover a recipe instead. For example, shooting down a present might reward you with a recipe.

Another thing to be on the lookout for is any bottle that washes up on the beach. DIY recipes can be discovered in them which is why it’s important to scout your waterfront a few times a day.

Perhaps the easiest method will be just collecting the eggs as you’ve been doing. Once you stockpile enough of them, your character will automatically come up with their own recipes for clothes.

There are plenty of different designs up for grabs, so make sure you spend time collecting the plethora of eggs scattered around your island daily!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Read Also