Animal Crossing: New Horizons Bunny Day Event Revealed

While Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have only just released, Nintendo is already gearing up for the game’s first event.

Animal Crossing moves along in real-time, meaning that when holidays come around, there will usually be some sort of celebration in the game as well.

For New Horizons, players won’t be able to take advantage and experience these events ahead of time with the time skip function, but instead, they’ll be made part of the game through a free update.

In a Nintendo Direct Mini on March 26, Nintendo dropped the curtain on this event, such as when it will begin, end, and what players will be able to do during it.

Let’s dive right in.

Bunny Day Event Start & End Time.

For players wanting to just jump right into the event, they can do so on the first day of April.

Bunny Day kicks off on April 1 and will run until April 12, giving players plenty of time to take in the festivities before they go away for a whole year.

There will be plenty of new activities to take part in, which leads up directly into the next topic –⁠ what exactly will players be able to do once this event rolls around?

What to Expect With The Bunny Day Event

When Bunny Day starts, players will start to notice a bunny by the name of Zipper appearing on their islands.

Zipper will task players with hunting down eggs, whether that means digging them up or even catching them with the fishing rod.

With these eggs, players will be able to craft special egg-themed structures. This means if players like what they see, they’ll need to collect as many eggs as possible in the short time this event is live.

We expect many players will go all out with the egg decorations for their islands, which will surely be a hit among the many island dwellers.

We’re sure there will be more to Bunny Day outside of what Nintendo has shown us, so that’ll be something to keep an eye out for.

What Else Is On The Horizon?

(Animal Crossing segment begins at 8:25)

On top of Bunny Day, Nintendo also unearthed news of another update coming in April, and it’s the Earth Day event.

As part of the tease for this event, Nintendo revealed an image of Leif, a character who was first introduced in New Leaf on the Nintendo 3DS. Of course, since his name is a pun of the word “leaf,” it should come as no surprise that he ran the garden center in that game.

The character has also since returned in Pocket Camp, so it shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to see him pop up in New Horizons as well.

Unlike the Bunny Day event, Nintendo didn’t go into much detail on what to expect from Earth Day, so that will likely be saved for later, perhaps in another Direct.

This will be another event that is not accessible through the use of a time skip, so players will be expecting another title update later in April.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Even if you haven’t picked the game up, there’s still time to do so before this event kicks off!