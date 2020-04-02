How to Get Bunny Day Outfits in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons may have only just launched, it’s already diving right into its first event.

The Bunny Day event is now live and players have already noticed their islands have been completely transformed as a result.

Instead of being guaranteed a fish from fishing or wood dropping from a tree, players are discovering plenty of different eggs instead.

These eggs are actually important if you want to craft the various DIY recipes that the event offers. Keep in mind that these recipes will stay with you long after the event is over, but you won’t have access to eggs anymore until the next Bunny Day.

Because of this, you’ll want to make sure that you get everything created while the eggs are still plentiful. One thing that will always stand the test of time is clothes and you’re actually able to make an entire outfit out of eggs.

Here’s how to do that.

How to Craft Bunny Day Outfits

Unlike other DIY recipes for this event, the outfit ones are learned just by collecting eggs. Once you mass up enough of a certain type of egg, your character will exclaim that they just came up with a new recipe.

For example, if you’re collecting nothing but earth eggs, your avatar will come up with the recipe for this outfit. Now, all you’ll have to do is head on over to the crafting station and get to work.

These different outfits, one for each egg, will really go with the theme of the event but will look quite odd once it wraps up. This is why it’s important to get all of the eggs and their recipes now.

After all, nobody leaves their Easter decorations up until June, do they?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

