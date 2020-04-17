Where to Find Deadpool’s Shorts and Salute Pants in Fortnite

It’s Friday which means a new set of Deadpool challenges are now available in Fortnite. But wait, you might be thinking that there’s no point because you already unlock the skin, but as it turns out, there’s a variant skin up for grabs.

To join his fellow X-Force friends who have arrive in the Item Shop, Deadpool is getting a new variant of his own and players will have to complete one of two challenges in order to get their hands on the skin.

If you’re wanting to pick up the Cable, Psylocke, or Domino skin, you’re able to do so with V-Bucks, so don’t worry about any challenges for that.

Players will need to find Deadpool’s shorts and salute his pants to unlock his variant. Here’s just how to do that.

Where to Find Deadpool’s Shorts

For whatever reason, Midas has Deadpool’s short thrown over his chair in his lair. To reach this location, all you’ll have to do is head to the Challenges screen and open the Agents door.

Choose Midas and head inside. From there, you should easily be able to locate his shorts. Click on them and immediately get prepared to track down the Marvel hero’s pants.

Where to Salute Deadpool’s Pants

As for saluting a pair of pants, you’ll have to actually get into a match to do this. You’ll need to head on over to the roof of a building in Sweaty Sands where you’ll see his pants flying like a flag.

You won’t have to actually use the salute emote, but if you have it then you might as well use it. You don’t actually emote on the flag, so don’t worry about hitting a dance move immediatley when you land.

Land on the roof of the building, interact with the flag, and you’ll add the X-Force Deadpool skin to your locket. Keep in mind that since this challenge is so new, you will likely run into a lot of opposition, so don’t be surprised if it ends up taking you longer than you’d expect.