What to Expect From Fortnite 12.40 Update

Coming off the news that Fortnite Season 2 has been extended until June, fans will be keeping a close eye on all of the new content coming to the game in the coming month and a half.

Instead of ending on April 30, Season 3 will now kick off on June 4. The first taste of what to expect going forward will be revealed really fast with the onset of v12.40, which is coming on April 15.

This will presumably be the update that reintroduces grenades back into the game after they were abruptly vaulted following a game-breaking bug.

Let’s just dive right in and look at what’s in this update and when to expect it.

Fortnite v12.40 Downtime

Hi, all! v12.40 is scheduled for Wednesday, April 15. Downtime begins at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). pic.twitter.com/zbEVYzXdJg — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 14, 2020

Downtime for this update will begin at 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PST, which is about two hours earlier than it usually is.

On the bright side, downtime doesn’t tend to last very long, so players won’t be interrupted for too long as they wait to see what’s new in the update.

Speaking of what’s new, we have a good idea of what to expect with this update, even if the patch notes don’t end up being released.

What’s Changing in Fortnite v12.40?

This will no doubt be the update that brings grenades back, but it could also end up adding in a new weapon.

According to Fortnite leakers, a new homing rocket will be arriving soon that will be a direct counter to the Choppa helicopters.

In terms of bug fixes, players are always able to get an idea of what’s coming to game in future updates if they simply check the official Trello page. Here’s a look at everything confirmed for this update:

Controllers may not vibrate when the player takes damage.

Midas’ Golden Touch does not change items gold.

Grenade temporarily disabled.

Unable to interact with Ollie, preventing completion of Skye’s Adventure Challenge.

“Pull a player or Henchman with a Harpoon Gun” Challenge not working with Henchmen.

Visualized Audio pulses icons instead of being solid.

It’s worth mentioning that the grenades being reenabled will only be for the regular lobbies. They will remain vaulted for the FNCS due to the need to keep the loot pool consistent.

This is all the information we have without seeing the official patch notes, so be on the lookout for those when the update drops. There’s no guarantee there will be any notes, so it might require some testing of your own to figure out what’s new.