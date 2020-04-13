Fortnite Leak Reveals Weapon Counter to Helicopters

After ditching practically all mobility going into Fortnite Chapter 2, Epic Games finally introduced a way for players to get around in Season 2 with the Choppa helicopter.

This new vehicle is a far cry from the strength of planes that were seen before the game rolled over into Chapter 2.

Instead of being a pest, the Choppa is more used as a way to zip around the map and get from place to place rapidly instead of being caught out in the storm.

However, it’s still a very scary sight to see a helicopter carrying a whole squad towards you. According to a recent leak, that sounds like it’ll no longer be a worry as a weapon is being introduced to counter that.

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has leaked plenty of information about Season 2, such as the Deadpool challenges each week, has revealed a weapon codenamed MistyBop is in the files and will be a direct counter to the Choppa.

According to the leak, this weapon is a rocket launcher and it has the ability to lock onto the helicopter, which means it can quickly lay waste to an approaching squad.

Most games have the ability to pop flares on flying vehicles in an effort to avoid being shut down, so we’ll have to wait and see if something like that is implemented here.

We still don’t know exactly when, or if, this weapon will make its debut, but the best bet would be in time for this week’s update.

Weapon Leak: Weapon Codename: MistyBop

Weapon: Rocket Launcher

Special Ability: Can lock on to the Helicopter.

Achievements: Destroyed a Choppa with a Missile Battery Audio Files: pic.twitter.com/JRKIROSTfT — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 12, 2020

Fortnite has certainly shown a tendency to try out new weapons to see how they stick in the game. With a constantly shifting meta, it will be interesting to see how this comes into play.

Be on the lookout for a new homing rocket launcher in the coming days.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

Read Also