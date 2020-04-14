Fortnite Grenades Return Revealed By Epic Games

Thanks to a game-breaking bug, grenades were vaulted in Fortnite a while back, and they haven’t returned yet.

Finally, the developers have given an update on when to expect to see the grenades make a return, and it’s going to be sooner rather than later.

According to the Fortnite Trello board, where Epic Games keeps track of all of the issues the game has and when they’ll be fixed, grenades are currently set to be fixed in the next game update.

Updates are traditionally once a week, but with the COVID-19 crisis, it’s possible patches could be slowed down.

“Due to an issue, the Grenade has been temporarily disabled.,” says the Trello board. “We’ll provide an update when the Grenade has been re-enabled.”

Fortnite Season 2 wraps up on April 30, but could very well be extended, as we’ve seen happen numerous times in the past with previous seasons.

With so much of the Fortnite meta being centered around the ability to make quick edits and builds, having grenades to blow things up is an important option to have.

Since the vault, the void left by grenades has been felt, but players have been making the most of what’s left.

For non-competitive players, it hasn’t been a huge deal, but it is tough to see an important part of the meta disappear for things like the FNCS.

The only question that remains is when the next update will be. There’s currently no set time for it, but it will certainly arrive before the start of a new season. With updates now occurring on Thursday for the past several weeks, it seems like that’s when we can expect it.

Along with the grenades making their triumphant return, be on the lookout for a few more changes since updates tend to mix things up a bit. Perhaps that’s when we can expect the Choppa counter to arrive.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

