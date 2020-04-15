Fortnite Cable, Psylocke & Domino Skins Leak After v12.40

Following the Fortnite v12.40 update, plenty of skins leaked, and there will certainly be a few that will catch your eye.

It’s no secret that Deadpool was a big part of Season 2, and it’s looking like several of his X-Men friends will be joining him in the very near future.

That’s right –⁠ Cable, Psylocke and Domino will all be entering Fortnite as their own skins in the near future, which was revealed in a datamine of the new patch.

All of this is according to reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, who has leaked plenty of content in the past, so it’s coming from a good source.

The leaker has also revealed the skins for the three characters, and like the licensed skins before, they look great.

X-Force Set ingame! pic.twitter.com/FzI2SJtl1F — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

These skins will be available as part of the X-Force set, which is the name of the fictional team of X-Men these characters have all been part of at one point in time.

There’s currently no timetable set for the release of any of these skins, but with them popping up in the files with this update, it appears they’ll be released sooner rather than later.

Not to be outdone, but Deadpool is also getting the X-Force treatment with a new skin of his own.

Deadpool X-Force ingame! pic.twitter.com/3DD8HBVg19 — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 15, 2020

Epic Games has been going all out with their Deadpool skins as just a few days ago, we saw the Raven and Cuddle Team Leader skins get an overhaul.

Previously, we’d say we could likely expect them by the end of April, but with the extension of Season 2 into June, it’s possible we could even have to wait until May to see them.

Whatever the case may be, it’s looking like Deadpool will have a lot more friends to join him in Fortnite.

This would raise the number of Marvel skins in Fortnite to an even higher number, joining the likes of Captain America, Black Widow, and a few others.

Of course, we can’t forget about the Batman event that was held before Chapter 2 got started that introduced the famous DC Comics superhero into the game.

Interestingly enough, there doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason as to why all of these X-Men skins started coming to Fortnite, but you won’t find us complaining about some cool new skins.