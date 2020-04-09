Two New Fortnite Deadpool Skins Accidentally Leak

The big surprise of Fortnite Season 2 was the fact that Deadpool was part of it, with practically nothing indicating he’d be appearing beforehand.

After several weeks of challenges, players have unlocked the Deadpool skin in the game, but leaks have shown there will be more than just that outfit on the horizon.

A leaked alternate style has been revealed that features a maskless version of the Marvel hero, which shows off his horrid burns in great detail. While many thought that would be the only extra we see, it appears more are on the horizon.

According to reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, players on Fortnite mobile were given the following notification:

Deadpool Fashion Week

Like my likeness!

Cuddlepool & Ravenpool Outfits now available in the Deadpool Item Shop.

Apparently mobile users got this notification from Fortnite Mobile: – Deadpool Fashion Week

– Like my likeness! Cuddlepool & Ravenpool Outfits now available in the Deadpool Item Shop. — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) April 9, 2020

What this means is it sounds like another Cuddle Team Leader skin is coming to the game, raising the number to 3650 currently available in Fortnite. The Ravenpool one sounds like it will be a variation of the Raven skin, but that remains to be seen.

It’s hard to find many complaints about getting additional skins, but these are going to cost players some money instead of being available through completing challenges.

One thing that’s important to note is that these two skins, as well as the variant, are just leaks for the time being, so players will have to take it all with a generous pinch of salt.

With that said, HYPEX is a very reliable leaker, but this latest information isn’t through the form of a datamine, but instead from players themselves.

Whatever the case may be, it won’t take long for players to find out if additional Deadpool skins are on the way. If Epic keeps their current cadence up, they’ll add additional Deadpool challenges on Friday and those will unlock a variant style.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

Read Also