Fortnite Players Playing “More Than Ever Before”

Leading into the much-anticipated Fortnite Travis Scott event, there’s a lot of excitement among fans and they are returning to the battle royale in droves.

Obviously, people all around the world being stuck in their homes might have a huge part of it, but it’s telling that they are picking up Fortnite instead of another game.

Travis Scott has a massive fanbase, so it certainly helps that he’s performing a free concert in-game over the next few days. People who might not have been playing Fortnite before may have picked up the game following the announcement just to find out how to watch the event.

As a matter of fact, people are playing Fortnite more than ever before, which is actually really impressive considering how late in the game’s life we are.

“Players are playing Fortnite more than ever before leading into the Travis Scott concert,” said Mark Rein, the vice president of Epic Games. “This has been months in the making and I think people will really love it.”

Another factor that could be playing a big role is the fact that Epic had some very cool skins come out as of late, including Deadpool and the rest of the X-Force.

Players are playing Fortnite more than ever before leading into the Travis Scott concert. This has been months in the making and I think people will really love it. https://t.co/SKkflcc7H9 — Mark Rein (@MarkRein) April 21, 2020

The concert festivities kick off on April 23, but in the days leading up to that we’ve seen a bunch of skins and challenges become available that help build up hype for the event.

The Marshmello concert from last year ended up being a huge hit and brought in a record number of players, and it’s looking like the same thing will be happening with the Travis Scott concert.

We don’t yet know exactly how it’ll play out, but considering Epic Games is involved, we can surely expect all of the stops to be pulled out and for a great event to take place.

Whether this concert will prove to be better than the Marshmello one will be up for debate, but if there’s anything fans can agree on it’ll be that this will be a can’t-miss event.

There will be plenty of opportunities for fans to catch this exclusive Travis Scott concert, so make sure you find some time to squeeze it into your busy schedule!