GO Battle League Season 2 Rewards, Dates & Updates

The Pokemon GO team has shared the latest details on Pokemon GO’s GO Battle League Season 2.

Here’s everything we know so far about the dates, rewards, updates and more. Niantic’s PR team let Heavy know via email.

GO Battle League Season 2 Dates

Season two runs from May 1 at 1:00 p.m. until July 6 at 1:00 p.m. PDT and will rotate between the Great, Ultra and Master Leagues for certain periods of time.

The first GO Battle League Cup, the Premier Cup, will debut during season two. The Premier Cup format is similar to Master League in which there is no CP limit but Legendary and Mythical Pokemon are not eligible to participate.

Here’s a full breakdown of Pokemon GO League Season 2:

Great League: May 1 at 1:00 p.m. to May 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Ultra League: May 25 at 10:00 p.m. to June 15 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Master League & Premier Cup: June 15 at 1:00 p.m. to June 29 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

All 3 Leagues & Premier Cup: June 29 at 1:00 p.m. to July 6 at 1:00 p.m. PDT

Season three will begin immediately after season two ends on July 6 at 1:00 p.m. PDT.

How to Access GO Battle League Season Two Battle Sets

According to Niantic, the walking and PokeCoin requirements for unlocking sets of battles will still be removed. The requirement was removed as part of a number of changes to help curb the spread of covid-19. If you’re in the middle of a walking requirement, this will take effect starting with your next set.

GO Battle League Season Two Rewards

Once season two begins, players will get end-of-season rewards, including an Elite Charged TM if they reached rank seven or higher.

One notable change is that instead of earning a Pokemon encounter after getting four out of five wins on the basic rewards track or two out of five wins on the premium track, you will now earn one after scoring three wins on the basic track and one win on the premium track.

In addition, more wins will be required to get to ranks four, five, six and seven.

Several rewards from season one will continue to be on offer. However, a number of new rewards have been added for season two. The new rewards for season two have been marked with an asterisk.

Here’s a breakdown of all the rewards for season two we know so far:

Rank 1 – Metagross encounter

Rank 2

Rank 3

Rank 4 – Stunfisk encounter*

Rank 5

Rank 6

Rank 7 – Pikachu Libre Avatar Items

Rank 8 – Rufflet encounter*

Rank 9 – Scraggy encounter*

Rank 10 – Pikachu Libre, Steven Stone Avatar Items, New Avatar Pose*

At the end of season two, players who reached rank seven or higher will get an Elite Fast TM instead of an Elite Charged TM. Other than that, the rewards you get at the end of the season will stay the same.

Updates to Battles & Moves

Starting now, players will be able to initiate Trainer Battles via QR codes from anywhere, regardless of Friendship Level or distance, according to Niantic. The Friendship Level requirement will also remain lowered so you can send battle invitations to Good Friends and Great Friends.

The following moves have also been updated:

Drill Run – reduced energy requirement

Moonblast – reduced energy requirement and damage, and it now has a chance to lower the opponent’s Attack stat

Wild Charge – reduced energy requirement and increased attack, but it now has a chance to sharply lower the user’s Defense stat

In addition, the Legendary Pokemon Palkia has been given the water-type Charge Move Aqua Tail.

