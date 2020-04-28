Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto Guide

A brand new Special Research quest is coming to Pokemon GO: Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto.
Now this quest has been released to some players, but according to Niantic Support that was a mistake. They will provide more details on the event soon, but players who got the quest can still complete it.
Never the less, the steps needed to complete the research have already been chronicled on sites like Serebii. The research can’t come soon enough; the final task awards players with a Mewtwo!
Here’s a step-by-step guide for the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto. The steps are pretty straightforward, but we’ll provide tips where we can.
Step 1
Catch three grass, water or fire-type Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls
Take a snapshot of a bug-type Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries
Catch a rock-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 1 Golden Razz Berry & Onix encounter
Step 2
Battle in a Raid – Clefairy Encounter
Transfer 3 Pokemon – 10 Super Potions
Catch 1 water-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Starmie Encounter
Tips: Remote Raid Passes, which let you join any Raid Battle you can see in the Nearby menu, are now live. That will make it easier to complete one of the tasks in this step. In addition, Niantic increased the number of players that can join a Raid Battle from five to 10.
Step 3
Evolve 3 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
Hatch an Egg – Pokemon Encounter
Catch 1 electric-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Raichu Encounter
Tips: Try to evolve Pokemon with low Candy costs to conserve as much Candy as you can, or evolve Pokemon that use a family of Candy that you have tons of.
Step 4
Give your Buddy Pokemon a treat – Gastly Encounter
Send a Gift to a Friend – Dratini Encounter
Catch 1 grass-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Tangela Encounter
Step 5
Earn a candy while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls
Make 3 Great Throws – Chansey Encounter
Catch 1 poison-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Tangela Encounter
Tips: Encounter Pokemon like Snorlax or Grimer with huge Catch Rings to make it easier to make great throws.
Step 6
Take a snapshot of a ghost-type Pokemon – Hitmonchan Encounter
Catch 1 fighting-type Pokemon – Lapras Encounter
Catch 1 psychic-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Alakazam Encounter
Tips: You can use the reward from the first task to fulfill the requirement for the second task. You can use the Gastly you caught from step 4 to fulfill the requirement for the first task.
Step 7
Take a snapshot of an ice-type Pokemon – 10 hyper potions
Evolve a Pokemon – Aerodactyl Encounter
Catch 1 fire-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Arcanine Encounter
Tips: You can use the Lapras you caught in the last step to complete the first task in this step.
Step 8
Power up a Pokemon 6 times – 1 Charged TM
Battle another Trainer – 1 Star Piece
Catch 1 ground-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Nidoking Encounter
Tips: We’re pretty sure you can complete the second task here by battling a player in the GO League, but we’ll have to double check that once the research goes live.
Step 9
[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP
[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP
[Already Complete] – 3,000 XP
Completion Reward: 10 Rare Candies & Mewtwo Encounter
Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards. According to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit, the Mewtwo you catch from this step knows the move Psystrike, which is exclusive to Mewtwo caught during a certain Raid Battle period (it can also be learned by using an Elite TM).
