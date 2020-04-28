Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto Guide

A brand new Special Research quest is coming to Pokemon GO: Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto.

Now this quest has been released to some players, but according to Niantic Support that was a mistake. They will provide more details on the event soon, but players who got the quest can still complete it.

Trainers, research was released to some Trainers ahead of schedule. The event details will be released in the near future, meanwhile Trainers who received this research can complete it now but won't receive it again. Sorry for the confusion! — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 27, 2020

Never the less, the steps needed to complete the research have already been chronicled on sites like Serebii. The research can’t come soon enough; the final task awards players with a Mewtwo!

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the Pokemon GO Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto. The steps are pretty straightforward, but we’ll provide tips where we can.

Step 1

Catch three grass, water or fire-type Pokemon – 10 PokeBalls

Take a snapshot of a bug-type Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Catch a rock-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 1 Golden Razz Berry & Onix encounter

Step 2

Battle in a Raid – Clefairy Encounter

Transfer 3 Pokemon – 10 Super Potions

Catch 1 water-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Starmie Encounter

Tips: Remote Raid Passes, which let you join any Raid Battle you can see in the Nearby menu, are now live. That will make it easier to complete one of the tasks in this step. In addition, Niantic increased the number of players that can join a Raid Battle from five to 10.

Step 3

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Hatch an Egg – Pokemon Encounter

Catch 1 electric-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Raichu Encounter

Tips: Try to evolve Pokemon with low Candy costs to conserve as much Candy as you can, or evolve Pokemon that use a family of Candy that you have tons of.

Step 4

Give your Buddy Pokemon a treat – Gastly Encounter

Send a Gift to a Friend – Dratini Encounter

Catch 1 grass-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Tangela Encounter

Step 5

Earn a candy while walking with your Buddy Pokemon – 10 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great Throws – Chansey Encounter

Catch 1 poison-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Tangela Encounter

Tips: Encounter Pokemon like Snorlax or Grimer with huge Catch Rings to make it easier to make great throws.

Step 6

Take a snapshot of a ghost-type Pokemon – Hitmonchan Encounter

Catch 1 fighting-type Pokemon – Lapras Encounter

Catch 1 psychic-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Alakazam Encounter

Tips: You can use the reward from the first task to fulfill the requirement for the second task. You can use the Gastly you caught from step 4 to fulfill the requirement for the first task.

Step 7

Take a snapshot of an ice-type Pokemon – 10 hyper potions

Evolve a Pokemon – Aerodactyl Encounter

Catch 1 fire-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Golden Razz Berries & Arcanine Encounter

Tips: You can use the Lapras you caught in the last step to complete the first task in this step.

Step 8

Power up a Pokemon 6 times – 1 Charged TM

Battle another Trainer – 1 Star Piece

Catch 1 ground-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Rare Candy, 2 Silver Pinap Berries & Nidoking Encounter

Tips: We’re pretty sure you can complete the second task here by battling a player in the GO League, but we’ll have to double check that once the research goes live.

Completion Reward: 10 Rare Candies & Mewtwo Encounter

Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards. According to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit, the Mewtwo you catch from this step knows the move Psystrike, which is exclusive to Mewtwo caught during a certain Raid Battle period (it can also be learned by using an Elite TM).

