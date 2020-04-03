How to Get Free Valorant Beta Access by Watching Twitch

It’s no secret that a bunch of huge streamers were invited to play Riot Games’ upcoming first-person shooter Valorant to get a taste of what they can expect when the game launches this summer.

There’s a lot of hype for the League of Legends’ developer’s first foray into the FPS landscape, and there’s a good reason for that. While it’s not exactly being marketed as such, it looks like a unique blend of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Overwatch.

When the embargo for the closed-door event lifts at 1 p.m. EST, viewers on Twitch will have a chance to earn beta access to the much-anticipated title.

It’s not an open beta, so the only way for viewers to get access is through the luck of a draw. Here’s how you can get into the beta:

Register for a Riot account (create a Riot account here)

Link your Riot account to a Twitch account (create a Twitch account here)

When closed beta activates in your region (EU and NA for now), watch specific VALORANT streams highlighted on Twitch for the opportunity to be entitled for Closed Beta access

There will be specific streamers you’ll have to tune into for a chance to win access, but anybody at the top of the directory in Twitch will likely be a good choice.

Not only does the video embargo lift for this event today, but there’s also a Twitch Rivals tournament being held where viewers can really get a taste of how the competitive scene will play out.

CSGO has essentially run unopposed in the years since its release, so many streamers and players are hoping Valorant could prove to be serious competition to the game.

Only time will tell, and today will certainly be a good indication of whether or not it can do that.

In the meantime, make sure you get everything set up so you can claim a free beta key!