Where to Find Zipper in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first holiday event has officially begun and it’s all about collecting Easter Eggs. Dubbed “Bunny Day,” this event runs from April 1 to the 12th and contains exclusive DIY recipes for players to uncover. However, the host Zippers can be difficult to track down since he only makes two appearances during the event.

How to Find Zipper

Just like all the villagers in New Horizons, Zippers is just wandering around the island. This can make him a little annoying to track down if you’ve built multiple bridges and inclines. For example, I found Zippers in my game just wandering around one of the far corners of my island. He won’t appear in any store or be waiting for you to arrive, so you’ll need to track this rabbit down. Once you find him, Zipper will explain the details of the Bunny Day event and give you a DIY recipe for one of the themed items.

The catch is Zipper will only appear for two out of the twelve days the event is active. If you’ve been time traveling, his arrival coincides with the real-world day, not what you’re currently on. So don’t worry about missing him if you’re a few days ahead like I am.

Zipper Appearance Times

April 1st, 5:00 am – April 2nd, 4:59 am

April 12th, 5:00 am – April 13th, 4:59 am

If you end up missing Zipper then he will leave a friendly note in your mailbox with instructions on what to do. He will also include the DIY recipe for the Bunny Day Bed fi you haven’t spoken with him. Unless you’re in a big rush to get all the DIY recipes, there’s really no reason to talk to Zipper. He doesn’t gift the player any additional items for actually speaking with him. Just go about your day and focus on collecting the six different types of eggs he hid throughout your island.

