How to Make Paths in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the latest entry in this beloved series. Once again, players must create their own little town, collect various wildlife, and escape crippling debt. There are a ton of cosmetic options for your town, one of which isn’t available until far later in your island-dwelling experience. Just like terraforming the land, users will be able to make paths throughout their village. However, this feature will take some time to unlock, so if you really want it you might need to manipulate the time on your Nintendo Switch.

To make paths you have to unlock the Island Designer Application. This app is only available after you fully upgrade your island. This means you’ll need to obtain all the buildings and get KK Slider to perform at your island. After the event, you’ll earn the Island Designer App which not only lets you terraform but lay down paths.

After getting the app, open it up and select the “Build Paths” option. This will show you a new menu with a variety of different paths for you to choose from. There are a total of nine paths you can unlock and the corners of these paths can be rounded off by pressing A. Even though paths aren’t unlocked right away, we strongly recommend you design your village around them. It’s expensive to move structures, so try to have some semblance of a layout in mind.

