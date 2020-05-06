10 EverMerge Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

EverMerge Launch TrailerMatch and combine to make your own unexpected storybook world come to life! Out now on Google Play and iOS: https://evermerge.onelink.me/ES7h/c03c62e2 Big Fish is the world's largest producer of casual games! EverMerge introduces you to a kingdom frozen in fog, waiting to be revealed one merge at a time! In this enchanted world, where Sleeping Beauty falls asleep watching Hulu and Paul Bunyan moisturizes, the unexpected is its own form of magic. Merge in combos of three or more to create sweet, sweet surprises. Go big or go home, cause the bigger the merge, the better the rewards. Match like items to discover new storybook characters: merging bejeweled combs unlocks Rapunzel, and merging boots reveals Puss in Boots! But the fun don't stop there! Merge coins and gems for more rewards. The more you merge, the more land you can discover to build up the best storybook town in a fairy tale kingdom! 2020-05-06T02:51:44.000Z

There’s a whole lot of bright and bubbly merge games all over your usual mobile gaming storefronts.

EverMage is the latest title to make its way into that thriving sub-genre and its scenery should be familiar to anyone who read classic storybooks as a child. Within its magical world exists all sorts of fantastical characters, such as Peter Pan, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. Your purpose within the realm of EverMage is to merge objects together to complete various tasks, unlock new famous friends to mingle with and unlock new areas on the map to frolic around in. The good folks at Big Fish Games worked with us to present you with a tips guide that will aid you on your quest into EverMage’s mobile storybook land.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for EverMerge:

1. Pop the Pixies for Goodies

• When you see the glowing yellow orbs fly through your game, make sure to pop them to get goodies like seeds that you can merge to help you progress through the game. And watch out for special events, when you can pop them for energy or seasonal currencies.

2. A Merge of Three is Good, but a Merge of Five is Even Better

• Merge three objects of the same type to get a higher tier item of that merge class. Merge five for a bonus item.

3. Get Free Chests of Goodies Every Day at the Market

• Make sure to visit the market each day to get your free chests. The chests can include useful things such as seeds, coins, gem dust, ingredients, and Hero pieces that will help you unlock new characters.

4. And Don’t Forget Your Daily Scratch Ticket

• Each day, players can play a daily scratch ticket for a chance to win up to 250 free energy.

5. For Every Castle You Can Build, There is a Mine That Produces Merge Pieces for That Castle

• The stone mines produce stone pieces. The wagon mine produces wagon pieces, and so on. Use energy to harvest pieces and make progress on your castles.

6. Completing Castles Means That You Can Start Harvesting Daily Rewards From Them

• Merge up pieces until you can fill the castle foundation. Then assign a gnome to build the castle. Then, once per day, you can harvest rewards such as seeds, coins, gem dust, and hammers to create red gnomes.

7. Spending Coins a Certain Way Can Boost Your Progress

• Everyone knows you can spend in-game coins to get more energy (right?) but you can also look in the market for coin deals that help make merges faster or even get that fifth piece you need to do a merge-five and free up board space. The market sells merge pieces for heroes, castles, and even crystals, to help players get to every discovery sooner.

8. Get XP by Completing Quests

• I bet you didn’t realize how much XP you get from completing quests. XP makes your player level go up, which lets you unlock more land and gives you a nice reward of energy to help you do more merging. Scroll to look through quests and see what you can complete to take you to the next levels.

9. A Hidden Strategy on How to Get the Most Out of Your Red Gnomes

• There are two great ways to use red gnomes and a hidden strategy. Each red gnome has one-hour of speed up time. Drag the gnome onto a bunch of five-minute buildings to complete and merge them up, which leads to you making new discoveries and clearing up more space. When the gnome is almost used up (you can tell by the time-left bar floating above his head), assign him to a long building timer and he will finish that building, leaving your main gnomes free. You can grow red gnomes with hammer pieces or find them in the market.

10. Get the Most Value Out of Your Crystals

• Crystals are so powerful that they can take the place of any third or fifth piece for any merge. Two pieces + one crystal = next tier piece. Four pieces + one crystal = two next tier pieces. The later in the merge branch you use them, the more value they have. Try using a crystal to unlock a character once you have two next-to-last pieces in that chain. Just drag and drop a crystal over the two pieces.

