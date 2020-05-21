Fortnite Leak Reveals Possible Nintendo Skin

Following the Fortnite v12.60 update, a variety of new cosmetics were found in the files by dataminers.

This isn’t unsurprising considering any time a new patch comes out there are a bunch of new things that get revealed by the leakers.

One of the major finds from the update was the fact that the upcoming Icon Series skin will more than likely feature Australian content creator Loserfruit.

However, that’s not the only thing that was found in the files of the recent patch in terms of skins, so let’s dive right in and take a look at what else was discovered.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Skin?

According to reliable Fortnite leaker HYPEX, via Shiina, there might be an exclusive skin on the way for those of you out there who play Fortnite on the Switch.

A line in the files explicitly mentions Nintendo, which is where the assumption comes from, but there’s no sign of an image or what that means at the moment.

There might be an upcoming Nintendo Exclusive cosmetic/skin, this new ID got added (via: @ShiinaBR) "Cosmetics.Source.Platform.Nintendo" — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 20, 2020

Since it’s in the files, we can likely expect to see it sooner rather than later. With that said, we don’t necessarily get everything that’s found in the files, so this could possibly end up never coming to fruition, or it could take longer than expected.

How Exclusive Will This Skin Be?

Since Fortnite is a game that features cross-progression between every platform, this skin will be playable no matter where you’re playing, provided you claimed the skin in the first place.

If this is a special offer for Nintendo Switch owners, then you’ll more than likely need to get your hands on one to get it, similar to how it works with the PS Plus cosmetics.

However, if it ends up being an exclusive for those who buy a new Nintendo Switch, then it’ll end up being a bit rarer as not many people will buy a new console just for a skin.

Since this is just a leak for the time being, we don’t know the direction Epic will go when it comes to releasing this skin. Only time will tell, so stay tuned for that.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Doomsday Event Advances to Next Stage