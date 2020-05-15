5 SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off Launch TrailerFor more information go here – Check out our website – http://www.gamingcypher.com/ Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/gamingcypher Twitter – https://twitter.com/GamingCypher LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/gamingcypher/ PlayerMe – https://player.me/GamingCypher Instagram – https://instagram.com/gamingcypher/ Tumbler – https://gamingcypher.tumblr.com/ Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/officialgamingcypher 2020-05-12T14:00:11.000Z

SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward know a thing or two about the fast-food profession.

All three Bikini Bottom denizens have worked for the Krusty Krab and served everyone those delicious Krabby Patties. In the new mobile cooking game SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off, you’ll use either of those three cartoon icons as you serve all types of delicacies across Bikini Bottom. You have to stay alert and quick on the move as plenty of hungry patrons frequent your restaurants to demand the very best dishes you have to offer. We partnered with the developers behind this addictive cooking sim and came up with a list of tips that will make your cooking activities go as smoothly as possible.

Here are the top 5 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off:

1. Prepared the Wrong Dish?

• If you prepare the wrong food item, don’t worry – simply double-tap the item to throw it in the trash – this will clear up space for you to prepare and serve items. Be sure to pay attention to the goals shown at the start of each level as some levels will end automatically if you throw away an item.

• When you get the opportunity to watch a quick video ad after completing a level, always take it so you can walk away with extra coins for your kitchen appliance purchases. Speaking of coins, you can earn them for free and acquire some other helpful goodies just by logging in on a daily basis. Even if you’re not in the mood to play the game for an extended amount of time, just be sure to log in so you can claim the rewards you’re going to use during your next game session.

2. GEMS, GEMS, GEMS!

• Gems are the premium currency in SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off – with Gems you can purchase and upgrade kitchen items, earn customization items through Skill Crane pulls, extend levels, purchase coins and more. While Gems can be purchased, you can also earn them by customizing your restaurant – decorating your restaurant will improve your restaurant’s fame and earn gems for you in the process. Gems can also be earned by completing achievements, getting them as a daily reward, and watching the free gems video advertisements. You should prioritize your gems purchases towards recommended kitchen appliances, decor items, and Grandma’s Cookies.

3. Stuck on a Level?

• If you are having trouble passing a level, you may need to upgrade your kitchen equipment. Upgrading your kitchen equipment will help you prepare and serve food and drinks to your customers more efficiently. If you need ideas on what to upgrade, visit the Barg-N-Mart and you’ll see suggested upgrades that will help you pass the level you’re stumped on. After failing a level for the first time, rely on Grandma’s Cookies for your second go-around on that stage in order to increase your chances of beating it. This means the first time you play a tough level, your initial attempt at completing it should be done without the aid of those mood-improving cookies.

4. Need a Boost?

• As levels in the game become more and challenging, you may need some help in order to keep your customers happy. If you need an advantage, you can utilize powerful boosters that can automate certain actions in the game in order to keep you serving your delicacies at a fast rate. The game will recommend boosters on certain challenging levels – be sure to check out like the insta-cook and jelly-fish waiters that will serve dishes for you.

5. Want More Outfits for SpongeBob and His Friends? And Are You Having Trouble Reaching the Coin Goals You Need to Pass a Level?

• Then you’re going to need Krab Dollars, but you don’t need to break the bank to get them. The best (and most fun) way to earn Krab Dollars is to take part in the game’s limited time events – also remember to check in daily for a free Skill Crane pull and unlock cool and limited-time customization items. As for our coin goal advice, you may need to hit combos to increase the coins you earn from serving customers. Cook dishes in batches and serve orders in quick successions to get tons of coins from big combos.

