Epic Games Reveals First Fortnite Season 3 Teaser

Following the Fortnite Device event, players have set their eyes on Season 3 and Epic Games wasted absolutely no time in releasing their very first teaser.

With just two days to go until the new season, we expect to see Epic Games releasing several teasers as there’s not really much time to withhold them.

It’s important to note that a series of teasers did leak several weeks earlier, but this one appears to be completely different and is hinting at something else entirely.

There’s not a whole lot to see here, but we’ll do our best at analyzing what Epic has given us so far.

Fortnite Season 3 Teaser

At first glance, it looks like this could be a very zoomed in picture of a leg or even Fishstick’s arm. Some people think it looks like a tree and that’s not really a bad guess either.

What’s potentially more important about all of this is the series of numbers that are overlayed that read “02030203.” It’s hard to tell exactly what that means, but we’re sure more information will be revealed as we continue the countdown to the new season.

It could even end up being Aquaman’s trident, which would be a really cool way to confirm the rumors that the DC superhero is going to be Season 3’s special Battle Pass skin, replacing Deadpool from this season.

When Does Season 3 Begin?

Now that the Device live event is behind us, we can now set our eyes on Season 3’s start, which is coming in just two days.

Players who are looking to jump into the new season will be able to do so on June 17, which is also when they can purchase a new Battle Pass, get some new challenges, and perhaps even pick up the Agent Jonesy skin, provided it doesn’t arrive beforehand.

It’s an exciting time to be a Fortnite fan, especially when you consider the sheer number of delays that were handed out this season.

READ NEXT: How Fortnite’s New Water Storm Circle Works