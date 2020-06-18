Where to Find Gnomes at Homely Hills in Fortnite Season 3

With the start of a new season of Fortnite comes a variety of new challenges for players to complete in an effort to level up their Battle Pass and unlock new goodies.

The onset of Chapter 2 has made it a lot easier to complete challenges as you’re now able to click on them during a game and it’ll mark where to go on your map.

Obviously, there’s still a bit more that needs to be done if you do that, but it’s definitely a step in the right direction.

The Season 3 Week 1 challenges are asking players to find three different gnomes at Homely Hills, which is an unnamed location on your map. Luckily, it’s not very hard to get to, but once you arrive, you might have trouble tracking down these pesky gnomes.

Where to Find Gnomes

Northwest of Pleasant Park near the top of the map is where we’re going to have to go to find these gnomes.

Once you arrive here, it’s actually a bit harder to track down the gnomes as they are scattered all over the place. Instead of just being out in the open like you’d expect them to be, you’ll have to scour the entire area.

There are a couple of houses in this area that you’ll have to check that could be housing some gnomes, so it will take longer than expected, that’s for sure.

How Long Does This Take?

In my experience, I found two gnomes sitting outside by rocks and trees, but the third one was sitting inside of an attic that I didn’t suspect, so if you’re having trouble then make sure you check inside.

All in all, it’s not too hard of a challenge since this location doesn’t really get a lot of action, so you really don’t have to panic if you’re having a hard time tracking down the three gnomes. Remember, you can complete this challenge over the course of several games.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now on all platforms.

