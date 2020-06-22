Twitch Looking into Dozens of Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

Twitch are looking into several accusations of sexual harassment and assault that have surfaced over the past few days regarding its partners.

The streaming platform will work with law enforcement where necessary.

“We’re thankful for the bravery shown by those who have come forward to speak about their experiences, and we are committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone,” Twitch said in a statement.

The full statement is below:

A number of the streamers accused were prominent in the Destiny community. In response to this, developer Bungie promised to enforce their code of conduct, which prohibits harassment.

We create worlds that inspire friendship. This is our code of conduct. People who join our community are expected to honor it in all of their interactions. You have our commitment to enforce these standards on every platform and channel we control. 💠 https://t.co/4vgppuybVw pic.twitter.com/WUfm4CGKYW — Bungie (@Bungie) June 21, 2020

Members of Bungie’s community team also showed a commitment to backing up those affected by sexual misconduct.

In leading the Bungie Community Team, I have always insisted that we work with partners who can help us foster an environment where players can be excellent to each other. We insist upon that! Fall short of that ideal, and you will find yourself removed from our guest list. — DeeJ (@DeeJ_BNG) June 20, 2020

I believe all of these brave women who are sharing their stories. Remember, they have nothing to gain by reliving their trauma publicly. Privately, we have not worked with Lono in some time, and it will remain that way. — Vanessa Vanasin (@Nesskimos) June 20, 2020

JessyQuil has a thread on Twitter collecting the accusations that have been made against streamers. A user on the LivestreamFail Subreddit has also cataloged the people that have had sexual misconduct allegations levied against them.

Here are some of the notable streamers accused of sexual misconduct. We will update the article as the stories develop.

SayNoToRage

Lono “SayNoToRage” is a relatively prominent Twitch partner with over 174,000 followers who specializes in the popular MMORPG/FPS Destiny 2.

On June 19, 2020, Twitch affiliate JewelsVerne recounted a moment where she “played an entire card game with a notable streamer’s hand on my thigh the whole time and was then basically asked for sex oh and it was Lono so there you all go.”

I just wanted to play TLOU and now all I can think about is the time I played an entire card game with a notable streamer's hand on my thigh the whole time and was then basically asked for sex oh and it was Lono so there you all go — JewelsVerne 🏳️‍🌈 (@DawktaJawlz) June 20, 2020

The account sparked other accusations against Lono.

my experience doesn't compare to many multiple friends who have had much more horrible things happen, but i myself was cornered and made uncomfortable enough to have blocked one particular incident out of my memory until it was jogged recently. https://t.co/PuhwyVpjd2 — Sarah Daniels Barrett (@SarahDanielsTV) June 20, 2020

Someone has asked me to anonymously share their experience with Lono as well. In their words: pic.twitter.com/gOFvP6VJ0h — Snaps (@MindofSnaps) June 20, 2020

Cozmo, Bungie’s community manager, said that the developer hasn’t worked with Lono in a long time and “won’t ever again.”

Proud of the brave women in the community coming forward. This was their story to tell and its our job to listen. Bungie hasn't worked with Lono in a long time and won't ever again. — Cozmo (@Cozmo23) June 20, 2020

Here is Lono’s response to the allegations:

An ApologyI'm sorry. 2020-06-20T19:08:04Z

ProSyndicate

Tom “ProSyndicate” Casell, who specializes in popular FPS games, has 3 million followers on Twitch and a combined subscriber count of 12 million across both of his YouTube channels.

On June 21, 2020, content creator and voice actor Nati “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova accused Casell of sexual assault. According to her, while working together on a tournament between YouTube gaming influencers in 2016 known as Legends of Gaming, they both were going to have sexual intercourse but Casell didn’t have any condoms. Casanova said that they could only continue the intercourse if he withdraws, since she doesn’t take birth control.

“When the time came, I was on top of him, he was saying that he was about to, and I was like ‘ok I’m getting off,’ and he held me down physically, so that I could not get off of him,” Casanova said. “I smacked him and said ‘no, stop!'”

Casanova also said that despite Cassell claiming that he didn’t have condoms, she later found some in his bathroom.

The next morning, a women who worked for Casell’s company, 3BLACKDOT, took her to a pharmacy to get Plan B.

Casanova said that she tried to maintain a friendship with Casell after the incident “because of his position and power,” but then decided to block him and avoid him “at all costs.”

TW: R*pe. Seeing so many brave women come forward with their stories, I FINALLY realized my own story of sexual abuse that I'd long passed off as him just "being a dick." I tried to remain cordial bc of his position/power until I just cut him off entirely. @/ProSyndicate pic.twitter.com/6UpWHOH6sl — #BLM Nati Casanova Ⓥ (@TheZombiUnicorn) June 21, 2020

Casanova also said that Cassel took photos of her naked and showed them to his friends without her consent or knowledge. She only found out about it because he “bragged about ‘showing me off to his mates’ after he did it.”

After it happened, I did share this with friends and family privately. A lot of friends know/knew and I moved on from it for years. But yesterday realizing it for what it was, it brought a new wave of emotion/numbness. Now that I've said my peace, I would like to move on again. — #BLM Nati Casanova Ⓥ (@TheZombiUnicorn) June 21, 2020

Cassel’s ex-girlfriend, KaitlinWitcher, also accused Cassel of sexual assault. In a series of tweets, she describes how in December 2012, while the two were in a Los Angeles hotel room, Cassell said he “wanted to do things” with her. She refused multiple times, but then Cassel assaulted her.

tw- r*pe i never thought i'd be strong enough to do this. please understand i tried my best to explain what i went through and its incredibly hard to relive. i'm sorry i couldn't do this sooner. i can't upload it in one go so please understand. pic.twitter.com/6D8bCKySA0 — Kate (@KaitlinWitcher) June 21, 2020

Cassel denied the accusations. He’ll make a statement regarding them in the following days.

I honestly don't know what to say with all these allegations being made against me. I'm in actual shock. I seriously am.

I want to address every single thing that's been said. I will be making a statement regarding all the false allegations in the following days. — Tom Syndicate (@ProSyndicate) June 21, 2020

In 2016, Casell, along with fellow content creator Trevor “TmarTn” Martin, both posted videos of them hitting jackpots in a Counter-Strike: Global Offense skin-gambling website CSGOLoto to encourage their audiences to bet on the site… while failing to mention that they both own CSGOLoto, according to Eurogamer. They also paid other YouTubers between $2,500 and $55,000 to encourage people to gamble on the website, under the condition that they don’t say anything negative about it according to the publication. However, the FTC ruled in 2017 that the pair don’t need to admit culpability, pay any fees or face any other penalties. However, the FTC did require the pair to properly disclose their involvement with CSGOLoto going forward or face fines of $40,654 for each infraction.

Omeed Dariani

On June 21, 2020, Omeed Dariani stepped down as CEO of Online Performers Group (OPG), a company he founded in 2014 which manages streamers on Twitch, after Molly Fender Ayala, community development lead for Overwatch, accused him of sexual harassment.

I am no longer the CEO of OPG. OPG is a special company. It has created opportunity where none existed before. The talented women and men who work there pour their hearts into it daily. Give them a chance. Please don’t destroy it because you’re angry at me. — Omeed (@Omeed) June 21, 2020

Ayala met Dariani at Pax Prime 2014, she said in a TwitLonger post.

“I looked up to you and wanted to learn from you anything that I could because I wanted to be like you,” she said.

After hanging out at the convention with other industry professionals, the two walked back together to the hotels for the night. Before they went their separate ways, she asked for one final bit of advice on how to break into the gaming industry.

“Your response was a story about a girl who had quickly gotten ahead by sleeping with some of the men at her company – you remarked that in a male dominated industry, it was really the best way to get ahead,” Ayala said. “That’s just how the industry is. You told me that it was a small industry – very relationship based. You told me that you could help me. You also told me about how people could also be your downfall and that you had personally blacklisted others before… and about women who had been blacklisted in the industry for not ‘doing the right thing.'”

Dariani then asked Ayala to have a threesome with him and his wife. Ayala brushed off the suggestion, but then he asked again. She made an excuse to leave and she avoided him for the rest of the convention. After the incident, she too several months away from streaming to think about if she wanted to be a part of the industry at all.

“You were being manipulative to a young woman who looked up to you,” Ayala said. “You used your position of power and stories about ‘blacklists’ to pressure me into having sex with you.”

After Ayala shared her story, several content creators affiliated with OPG cut ties with the company as a sign of solidarity.

I've put in my 30 day notice and will be leaving OPG. We can't in good conscience preach a place of safety to our viewers and then not back it up with our actions. To the people at OPG that have been really wonderful to us, thank you. To the people who spoke up today, thank you. — Dodger 🌈 (@dexbonus) June 21, 2020

I'm a firm believer of contemplating things before making any decisions, especially important ones. I have done that, and decided that I cannot in good conscience continue to be apart of @OP_Group and continue to have them represent me. Money is money. Morals are paramount. — Max Gonzalez (@GassyMexican) June 21, 2020

I will be stepping down as a client of OPG. I will be honoring any contracts till they are done out of respect for those companies. I have had a pretty sleepless night to think it all over, and this is what is best for my family, community, and the future of Towelliee Gaming. — Towelliee (@towelthetank) June 21, 2020

I’m ending my relationship with OPGroup. It’s not a light decision but I need to stand by my morals. The team that works there is incredibly kind and talented and I wish them future success. — 𝙉𝙄𝘾𝙆 (@Diction) June 21, 2020

I champion a lot of causes quietly because I seldom see my voice to be valuable, and actions speak louder than words. I decided to leave @OP_Group today. I want @dexbonus and all female creators to feel safe in our industry and in my space Business email updated in my bio ❤️ — Sam Thorne (@Strippin) June 21, 2020

I am leaving @OP_Group. I stand up for equality, fairness and doing the right thing. I've made my career trying to propagate good vibes in a gaming environment and now its time for me to practice what I preach. My contact email has been updated in my bio. — Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) June 21, 2020

I've started the process of terminating my contract with OPG. Over the years I've met tons of amazing people through them, or that have worked for them. My family's life would not be the same without the support of these great people. /c — Michael Nolte (@CobaltStreak) June 21, 2020

I stand and believe @ItsMeMollyO and will be leaving @OP_Group . Even though this will financially hurt me a bit- I can't be on the same team with someone that speaks to women this way, especially hearing this happened on multiple occasions. Actions have consequences. Be better. — Curvyllama (@Curvyllama) June 21, 2020

I have let OPG know that I no longer wish to be a client. This is going to hurt me very badly, supporting myself and my family. But at the end of the day I have to do what I believe is right even if its difficult. So there it is, nothing more to say. — BikeMan (@BikeMan) June 21, 2020

Woke up to a lot. It’s all heartbreaking. I will also be leaving @OP_Group . This mires me in financial uncertainty, but it’s the right thing to do. Thank you to the women who spoke up. I said I’m listening and you spoke. I hope women feel empowered to speak up in the future. — Ellohime (@EllohimeTwitch) June 22, 2020

Saddened to have to write this but i will no longer be represented by @OP_Group While i feel bad for all the other employees who will potentially be out a paycheck i cannot stand by silently and support sexual predator behavior. — PENTA (@PENTA_live) June 21, 2020

I've made the decision to end OPG management services. I am sorry this didn't come sooner, I didn't read twitter before streaming today. I wish the best to the rest of the OPG staff and other clients, and especially to the women who spoke out: thank you for sharing. — Sacriel (@Sacriel42) June 21, 2020

In response, Dariani said that he believes Ayala and he will privately apologize to her. He also apologized to the streaming community and his clients for his behavior. He said that while he doesn’t recall the conversation Ayala talked about, he’s “not going to sit here and argue about whether or not it happened. Because I promised I would believe women.”

“The fact that I don’t remember and she has had to live with this is just more evidence of the privilege I’ve enjoyed as a successful man in this space,” Dariani said. “It’s not an excuse.”

This is going to be difficult, and I hope you will bear with me. First, I need to make one thing very clear: I believe Molly. So I have a few things to apologize for. — Omeed (@Omeed) June 21, 2020

According to Dariani’s Linkedin, before he founded OPG he was the editor in chief of trading card selling website StarCityGames, a content manager/editor for Wizards of the Coast and a senior global brand manager for Sony Online. He was also a Twitch Partner who hosted Office Hours, a talk show on Twitch that discussed the livestreaming business.

