Twitch Looking into Dozens of Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

twitch sexual assault

Getty A picture taken at the Tokyo Game Show on September 21, 2018, shows the logo of the VOD and streaming video games company Twitch.

Twitch are looking into several accusations of sexual harassment and assault that have surfaced over the past few days regarding its partners.

The streaming platform will work with law enforcement where necessary.

“We’re thankful for the bravery shown by those who have come forward to speak about their experiences, and we are committed to working to make the streaming community safer for everyone,” Twitch said in a statement.

The full statement is below:

A number of the streamers accused were prominent in the Destiny community. In response to this, developer Bungie promised to enforce their code of conduct, which prohibits harassment.

Members of Bungie’s community team also showed a commitment to backing up those affected by sexual misconduct.

JessyQuil has a thread on Twitter collecting the accusations that have been made against streamers. A user on the LivestreamFail Subreddit has also cataloged the people that have had sexual misconduct allegations levied against them.

Here are some of the notable streamers accused of sexual misconduct. We will update the article as the stories develop.

SayNoToRage

Lono “SayNoToRage” is a relatively prominent Twitch partner with over 174,000 followers who specializes in the popular MMORPG/FPS Destiny 2.

On June 19, 2020, Twitch affiliate JewelsVerne recounted a moment where she “played an entire card game with a notable streamer’s hand on my thigh the whole time and was then basically asked for sex oh and it was Lono so there you all go.”

The account sparked other accusations against Lono.

Cozmo, Bungie’s community manager, said that the developer hasn’t worked with Lono in a long time and “won’t ever again.”

Here is Lono’s response to the allegations:

An ApologyI'm sorry.2020-06-20T19:08:04Z

ProSyndicate

Tom “ProSyndicate” Casell, who specializes in popular FPS games, has 3 million followers on Twitch and a combined subscriber count of 12 million across both of his YouTube channels.

On June 21, 2020, content creator and voice actor Nati “ZombiUnicorn” Casanova accused Casell of sexual assault. According to her, while working together on a tournament between YouTube gaming influencers in 2016 known as Legends of Gaming, they both were going to have sexual intercourse but Casell didn’t have any condoms. Casanova said that they could only continue the intercourse if he withdraws, since she doesn’t take birth control.

“When the time came, I was on top of him, he was saying that he was about to, and I was like ‘ok I’m getting off,’ and he held me down physically, so that I could not get off of him,” Casanova said. “I smacked him and said ‘no, stop!'”

Casanova also said that despite Cassell claiming that he didn’t have condoms, she later found some in his bathroom.

The next morning, a women who worked for Casell’s company, 3BLACKDOT, took her to a pharmacy to get Plan B.

Casanova said that she tried to maintain a friendship with Casell after the incident “because of his position and power,” but then decided to block him and avoid him “at all costs.”

Casanova also said that Cassel took photos of her naked and showed them to his friends without her consent or knowledge. She only found out about it because he “bragged about ‘showing me off to his mates’ after he did it.”

Cassel’s ex-girlfriend, KaitlinWitcher, also accused Cassel of sexual assault. In a series of tweets, she describes how in December 2012, while the two were in a Los Angeles hotel room, Cassell said he “wanted to do things” with her. She refused multiple times, but then Cassel assaulted her.

Cassel denied the accusations. He’ll make a statement regarding them in the following days.

In 2016, Casell, along with fellow content creator Trevor “TmarTn” Martin, both posted videos of them hitting jackpots in a Counter-Strike: Global Offense skin-gambling website CSGOLoto to encourage their audiences to bet on the site… while failing to mention that they both own CSGOLoto, according to Eurogamer. They also paid other YouTubers between $2,500 and $55,000 to encourage people to gamble on the website, under the condition that they don’t say anything negative about it according to the publication. However, the FTC ruled in 2017 that the pair don’t need to admit culpability, pay any fees or face any other penalties. However, the FTC did require the pair to properly disclose their involvement with CSGOLoto going forward or face fines of $40,654 for each infraction.

Omeed Dariani

On June 21, 2020, Omeed Dariani stepped down as CEO of Online Performers Group (OPG), a company he founded in 2014 which manages streamers on Twitch, after Molly Fender Ayala, community development lead for Overwatch, accused him of sexual harassment.

Ayala met Dariani at Pax Prime 2014, she said in a TwitLonger post.

“I looked up to you and wanted to learn from you anything that I could because I wanted to be like you,” she said.

After hanging out at the convention with other industry professionals, the two walked back together to the hotels for the night. Before they went their separate ways, she asked for one final bit of advice on how to break into the gaming industry.

“Your response was a story about a girl who had quickly gotten ahead by sleeping with some of the men at her company – you remarked that in a male dominated industry, it was really the best way to get ahead,” Ayala said. “That’s just how the industry is. You told me that it was a small industry – very relationship based. You told me that you could help me. You also told me about how people could also be your downfall and that you had personally blacklisted others before… and about women who had been blacklisted in the industry for not ‘doing the right thing.'”

Dariani then asked Ayala to have a threesome with him and his wife. Ayala brushed off the suggestion, but then he asked again. She made an excuse to leave and she avoided him for the rest of the convention. After the incident, she too several months away from streaming to think about if she wanted to be a part of the industry at all.

“You were being manipulative to a young woman who looked up to you,” Ayala said. “You used your position of power and stories about ‘blacklists’ to pressure me into having sex with you.”

After Ayala shared her story, several content creators affiliated with OPG cut ties with the company as a sign of solidarity.

In response, Dariani said that he believes Ayala and he will privately apologize to her. He also apologized to the streaming community and his clients for his behavior. He said that while he doesn’t recall the conversation Ayala talked about, he’s “not going to sit here and argue about whether or not it happened. Because I promised I would believe women.”

“The fact that I don’t remember and she has had to live with this is just more evidence of the privilege I’ve enjoyed as a successful man in this space,” Dariani said. “It’s not an excuse.”

According to Dariani’s Linkedin, before he founded OPG he was the editor in chief of trading card selling website StarCityGames, a content manager/editor for Wizards of the Coast and a senior global brand manager for Sony Online. He was also a Twitch Partner who hosted Office Hours, a talk show on Twitch that discussed the livestreaming business.

