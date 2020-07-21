How to Complete Coral Buddies Stone Age Quest in Fortnite

In keeping with the tradition of the previous seasons, Epic Games has brought back another secondary questline and in Fortnite Season 3, one that revolves around the Coral Buddies.

These strange creatures can be found around the far northwest part of the map, and instead of requiring wood to complete the mission like last time, this time you’ll need to come with 300 stone.

Obviously, that’s no small task, but if you’re looking to complete this challenge and earn a large amount of XP, you’ll need to come up with the requirements. Lucky for you, it’s not as hard to accomplish as it sounds.

As an added bonus, since this is a secret quest, you’ll likely have the area all to yourself, so there’s no reason to worry about being eliminated before you can complete the challenges. Here’s how to complete it.

Where to Find Coral Buddies

The Coral Buddies live on an unmarked island at a very secluded part of the map, so we can’t really fault anyone for missing them as there’s no real reason to head there.

Once you do get here, you’ll notice a selection of weird critters. All you’ll have to do is complete their task and you’ll be good to go.

By far the most difficult part of the challenge is knowing about it in the first place, but if you’re here and reading this, then you have that part already figured out!

How to Complete the Challenge

Once you talk to the buddies, you’ll see that you’ll need to give them 300 stone and once you do so, they’ll construct a pyramid on the island. The island is covered with rocks you can farm, and since you’ll likely be all alone in the area, you can take as long as you’d like.

We’re not sure what the purpose of their new building is, but we’re sure we’ll be finding out in the next quest.

We don’t yet know when, or even if, there will be next quest, but if there is one then we can likely expect it to involve a donation of brick since that’s the only material left.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Fan Spends $20K on Twitch Without Permission