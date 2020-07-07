Every Fortnite Summer Splash LTM Leaked

Shortly into Fortnite Season 3, Epic Games introduced the Summer Splash event which introduces some new skins for you to buy, but it also brings back some beloved modes from the past.

Fortnite has been around for a few years now, and in that timeframe, Epic has introduced a plethora of limited-time modes, meaning there have been some pretty popular ones.

The Summer Splash event gives us all a chance to experience them all over again, but Epic didn’t actually give us a list of all of the modes that would be coming back.

As a result, it’s been a surprise and some players haven’t necessarily been happy with all of the offerings on display.

What Are The LTMs?

If you’re not a big fan of surprises, then you can rest assured that all of the LTMs that will be making an appearance during this event have been leaked.

Here’s a look at all of them, courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

Fog of War (Solo) – July 6 and 7

High Explosives (Squads) – July 7, 8 and 9

Close Encounters (Duos) – July 10 and 11

Close Encounters (Squads) – July 12 and 13

Sniper Shootout (Solo) – July 14 and 15

Sniper Shootout (Duos) – July 16 and 17

Unvaulted (Duos) – July 18 and 19

Unvaulted (Squads) – July 20 and 21

Blitz! (Solo) – July 22 and 23

Here, you can see there’s a whole month of content that’s planned, and FireMonkey mentions that the v13.30 update should bring even more modes into the mix.

What’s Next?

We don’t know what the next modes will be, but there are definitely a lot of them for Epic to choose from.

At the very least, it’s cool to see the developers bring back a bunch of old modes for us to experience again.

Each season tends to bring in some new modes, so let’s hope that doesn’t slow down as they continue to rotate in some new ones.

The Summer Splash event will run until the end of Season 3, so there’s still plenty of time to see what this special mode has to offer.

