How to Turn Invisible in Fortnite With Game-Breaking Bug

The start of Fortnite Season 3 introduced special whirlpools around the flooded map that would shoot you up into the air and allow you to deploy your glider and reach other parts of the map.

Strangely enough, these whirlpools can also turn your player completely invisible, which would obviously give you a huge advantage during a match. This is possible through an exploit, but a Fortnite YouTuber has shown it’s done by taking advantage of the whirlpools.

There’s a lot of things that have to go right here, but if you can pull it off, the path to a victory gets that much easier. Here’s how you can do it.

How to Become Invisible

Fortnite YouTuber OrangeGuy says you’ll have to first locate a whirlpool, which can be found in the water, and you’ll have to get knocked next to it.

The next step is crawling directly into it while downed and letting it propel you into the air. He says that if you’re able to shoot your weapon upon landing in the water, you’ve done it correctly.

Now, you need your teammate to come and pick up you and then you have to head over to the nearest teleporter.

Your teammate needs to place a wall down, hold the edit and revive you at the same time. As you get up, enter the teleporter and finally, enter a boat. After doing this, your character will presumably become invisible to everyone.

The video points out that players won’t see you and they also won’t be able to damage you, so you’ll essentially have free reign the rest of the match.

Fix Incoming?

This seems like a pretty major bug to exist in the game, so it’s likely Epic will address this very soon.

Yes, it requires a lot of things to go right, but if you follow the steps laid out in the video, it’s likely you’ll be able to pull it off.

Only time will tell if Epic gets rid of it.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

