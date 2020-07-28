Luna & The Dream Suite Are Coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Today, Nintendo announced the details of the upcoming update to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The update will also include summertime fireworks shows each week.

The July update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be released on July 30, 2020.

According to the video, fireworks shows will be available on every Sunday evening in August starting at 7 p.m. There will be a way to customize the fireworks characters see.

Who Is Luna in ‘Animal Crossing’?

In the new update, dreaming will be returning to the world of Animal Crossing. The feature was introduced as the Dream Suite, also known as the Dream Mansion in Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

The Dream Suite is run and operated by Luna, who also debuted in New Leaf. Now, Luna will be featured in New Horizons as well, offering players a way to go to their friends’ islands in the dream world.

In New Leaf, dream walking allowed players to access dream versions of other players’ towns without having to have the other player online and coordinating a time. This is different than what was already introduced in the game since players will no longer need to have a dodo code or connect while both players are online to get to their friends’ islands.

To access the Dream World, players must go to their bed in their home and say they want to get to sleep. They will then be transported to the new world where Luna will greet them and ask how she can be of assistance.

“Luna helps you access different dream islands,” the video reads. “Explore islands all over the world… or show off your own.”

To use Luna’s services, players must have an active Nintendo Online Membership.

“While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna,” Nintendo said in a press release. “Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too. She will grant those who share their island a ‘Dream Address’ which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream.”

Nothing in dreams is permanent, so players are able to explore to their heart’s content without worrying about ruining anything on someone else’s island.

When Is Luna Coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

💾 Island Backup & Restoration The #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons Summer Update – Wave 2 lights up the sky on 7/30. #ACNH pic.twitter.com/aqxeH6utcJ — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) July 28, 2020

According to the YouTube video, the update will be available for free to all players beginning on July 30 with the next new update after that coming for free in the fall.

The update will add Luna and the Dream World, the weekly fireworks shows as well as Island Backup Restoration Service, which is available in case a player loses their console.

This update comes on the heels of the update that brought underwater swimming to the game and changed the seasons. The start of the new month will also bring about changes in the flora and fauna available on islands worldwide. For a whole breakdown on what fish are leaving and coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check our guide here.

