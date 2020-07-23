Pokemon GO Fest Habitats for 2020: Schedule & Pokemon List

During the first day of Pokemon GO Fest 2020, players will be able to explore virtual habitats within the app.

These habitats feature a different set of Pokemon to catch and Global Challenges to complete. They will rotate every hour throughout the day. It reimagines the physical habitats present at past GO Fest events.

Here’s the schedule for habitat rotation as well as lists of the kinds of Pokemon you can find and the Global Challenges you can complete in each habitat.

Global Habitat Rotation Schedule

So the schedule for habitat rotation is a little weird since the first day of GO Fest takes place on July 25 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. That means different parts of the world are going to have a slightly different schedules of habitat rotation.

According to an email sent to Heavy from Niantic’s PR team, GO Fest will begin with the Grass habitat at UTC+12 (10 a.m. Wellington, New Zealand) and rotate through the habitats in the following order: Grass, Battle, Friendship, Fire, Water.

We’ve created a chart outlining the schedule of habitat rotation for each of the time zones in the United States. We received our info from Niantic’s PR team.

Key:

Fire Water Grass Battle Friendship Fest Not Live

UTC-4 (New York) UTC-5 (Chicago) UTC-6 (Denver) UTC-7 (San Francisco) UTC-8 (Anchorage) UTC-10 (Maui) 10:00 09:00 08:00 07:00 06:00 04:00 11:00 10:00 09:00 08:00 07:00 05:00 12:00 11:00 10:00 09:00 08:00 06:00 13:00 12:00 11:00 10:00 09:00 07:00 14:00 13:00 12:00 11:00 10:00 08:00 15:00 14:00 13:00 12:00 11:00 09:00 16:00 15:00 14:00 13:00 12:00 10:00 17:00 16:00 15:00 14:00 13:00 11:00 18:00 17:00 16:00 15:00 14:00 12:00 19:00 18:00 17:00 16:00 15:00 13:00 20:00 19:00 18:00 17:00 16:00 14:00 21:00 20:00 19:00 18:00 17:00 15:00 22:00 21:00 20:00 19:00 18:00 16:00 23:00 22:00 21:00 20:00 19:00 17:00 00:00 23:00 22:00 21:00 20:00 18:00 01:00 00:00 23:00 22:00 21:00 19:00 02:00 01:00 00:00 23:00 22:00 20:00

List of Pokemon for each Habitat

At the time of writing, we don’t know yet the Pokemon that will be appearing in each habitat.

However, we can make a few educated guesses. Niantic has been offering to add appearances of certain Pokemon during GO Fest 2020 as rewards for players completing the Weekly Challenge Timed Special Research, and all of the challenges have been met. That means the following Pokemon will be coming to GO Fest 2020: Dratini, Litwik, Togetic, Ferroseed, Alolan Grimer, Alolan Marowak, Chimecho, Alomomola and Chansey.

Based on that, we have a preliminary list below. Keep in mind that this is pure speculation and is subject to change once the fest actually happens.

Fire – Litwik, Alolan Marowak

Water – Alomomola

Grass – Ferroseed

Battle – Dratini, Alolan Grimer

Friendship – Togetic, Chimecho, Chansey

I put Litwik and Alolan Marowak in the Fire Habitat; Alomomola in the Water Habitat and Ferroseed in the Grass Habitat because of their types. I think Dratini would be in the Battle Habitat because it’s evolution Dragonite is a popular contender in PvP battles. I think Togetic, Chimecho and Chansey would be in the Friendship Habitat because all three of those Pokemon have pre-evolutions that evolve after leveling up with maximum friendship in the core Pokemon games. As for Alolan Grimer, I honestly don’t know where it would go so I stuck it into the Battle Habitat.

Global Challenges for each Habitat

Each Habitat will have a series of Global Challenges to complete, but we currently don’t know what the Global Challenges are let alone which Habitats they’re available in.

However, Niantic Support has shared that the Friendship Habitat will have a Global Challenge involving sending gifts to friends.

Trainers, we recommend saving your gift interactions during GO Fest Day 1 until the friendship habitat comes to you, as it will feature a Global Challenge to send gifts to friends. If the goal is met, gifts opened in the rest of the habitat’s time may contain an unexpected item! — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 21, 2020

Stay tuned for future updates to this article as well as continuing coverage of Pokemon GO Fest 2020.

