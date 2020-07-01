Pokemon GO Research Tasks: July 2020

The new Research Tasks for July 2020 are live in Pokemon GO.

This month, you can get a Larvitar with every Research Breakthrough encounter, according to Niantic. Larvitar will evolve into the powerful Tyranitar, a popular fixture in PvP battles. You might encounter a Shiny Larvitar as well if you’re lucky. You’ll also get 2,000 Stardust, 3,000 XP and one of either three Rare Candies, five Pinap Berries, 20 PokeBalls, five Ultra Balls, one Sinnoh Stone or one Unova Stone, according to Leek Duck. To earn a Research Breakthrough, all you have to do is complete seven different Research Tasks on seven different days.

Resources like The Silph Road have already begun to chronicle the Research Tasks for July. Here are the Pokemon GO Research Tasks for July 2020 and their rewards:

*Chance of shiny encounter

**New Task (or reward) for this month Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Eevee* or Rhydon Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five nice throws – Voltorb* Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* Make three great throws in a row – Onix* Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda* Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto* Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Catch Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* **Catch three Pokemon with Weather Boost – Alolan Geodude* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* **Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Nosepass Egg Hatching **Hatch an Egg – Aerodactyl Buddy Tasks Earn three Candy walking with your Buddy – Stunfisk **Give your buddy three treats – Sudowodo Other **Take one snapshot of a rock-type Pokemon – Shuckle* **Trade a Pokemon – Onyx* **Transfer three Pokemon – Aron* **Send three Gifts to friends – Dwebble* Sponsored Catch eight Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy Send three Gifts to Friends – 1,000 Stardust or One Rare Candy

The Pokemon GO Fest weekly challenges start on July 3 as well, according to Niantic. Week one will focus on skill and will last from July 3 at 8:00 a.m. to July 8 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Depending on how many players beat the timed research, certain Pokemon will unlock for Pokemon GO Fest 2020; Chimecho will be added if one million Team Instinct players complete it, Alomomola will be added if one million Team Mystic players complete it and Chansey will be added if one million Team Valor players complete it. Completing the Skill Timed Research will also grant you access to the GO Fest Elite Skill Challenge.

Niantic also shared the times and bonuses for each of the Spotlight Hours for July 2020 this month.

July 7: Taillow will appear in the wild, and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon.

July 14: Zubat will appear, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokemon.

July 21: Oddish will appear, and you’ll earn twice the Stardust for catching Pokemon.

July 28: Buizel will appear, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokemon.

