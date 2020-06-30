Pokemon HOME Down Following Release of Shiny Zeraora

Pokemon storage application Pokemon HOME is down after players tried to access the game for the Shiny Zeraora they were gifted after over one million Pokemon Sword & Shield players beat Zeraora in Max Raid Battles.

Players took to Twitter to complain that they can’t access the app, including Joe Merrick, the man behind popular Pokemon resource website Serebii. People are posting screenshots that show an error code of 500 when trying to log in. We just tried it ourselves and we got an error code of 800, and we’re not the only one.

Seems people trying to get onto HOME for Zeraora have crashed the servers — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 30, 2020

We did it boys. We crashed Pokemon home trying to get our sparkly kitty. pic.twitter.com/KeYrwWMK8I — PokeTips (@PokeTipsMike) June 30, 2020

Everyone when Pokemon HOME is down: Sigh, I just want my Shiny Zeraora….#PokemonSwordShield #pokemon pic.twitter.com/CFnpLwO5Gj — ｗｉｍｂｅａｒｎ－ｓａｎ げイ若 BLM! (@Cloudora807) June 30, 2020

@Pokemon can't even get onto pokemon home to get shiny zeraora.. pic.twitter.com/hhdWvzwhpM — Eggsallent Boi 🍳 (@Eggman_Fan96) June 30, 2020

It looks like Pokemon HOME on the Nintendo Switch is down too. People are showing screenshots with an error code of 504 on the Switch.

We will update the article when Pokemon HOME is back up and running again.

Not only is Pokemon HOME down, but it appears that the new Wild Area Event in Pokemon Sword & Shield that went live today – which focuses on steel-, rock- and ground-types – is bugged as well. According to Serebii, the event is calling for an item that doesn’t exist in the game’s code.

Serebii Note: At present the raids are calling an item that doesn't exist which results in a game crash. A fix is expected soon https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) June 30, 2020

Players earned a Shiny Zeraora when over a million players defeated the Mythical Pokemon in Max Raid Battles. Not only that, but they were also going to be gifted a number of Armorite Ore up to 10 which can be spent in The Isle of Armor DLC to teach Pokemon special moves.

Once Pokemon HOME is back up and running on your mobile device of choice, you can head to the Mystery Gifts menu anytime between now and July 6 at 4:59 p.m. PDT, according to our previous report. We’re pretty sure you can claim the gift whether you have a free plan or a premium plan – just make sure you have at least one space in a box. You also have to have either deposited a Pokemon into Pokemon HOME or move a Pokemon to Pokemon Sword or Shield from Pokemon Home from now until July 6.

See also: