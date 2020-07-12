5 Soda Dungeon 2 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Soda Dungeon 2 Official Launch Trailer – Available now on iOS, Android, and SteamEveryone’s favorite laid-back dungeon crawler returns in Soda Dungeon 2. Featuring a new adventure, a whole town to upgrade, crafting, new classes, alternate dimensions, and more! It’s everything you loved about the original plus all the stuff you’ve been asking for. ⬇️ Download the Game ⬇️ Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.armorgames.sodadungeon2&hl=en_US iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/soda-dungeon-2/id1454882086 Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/946050/Soda_Dungeon_2/ 📣 Join the Community 📣 Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/sodadungeon Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/sodadungeon Discord: https://discord.gg/sodadungeon 2020-07-09T17:05:59Z

The Dark Lord is a major douchebag, plain and simple.

He sends rude emails and hides out in a massive dungeon full of vicious monsters and legendary loot. In order to vanquish him and his cronies, you’ll need to acquire the abilities of worthy warriors. And how will you accomplish that task, you ask? By bribing them with delicious soda, of course! Soda Dungeon 2 requires your assistance as you brave new dungeon floors, upgrade your tavern, hire new heroes, and handle a bunch of other enthralling jobs. We’ve climbed several floors and entered plenty of new dimensions, which means we have the know-how you need on how to get the best out of your time spent with this addictive RPG.

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Soda Dungeon 2:

1. So Who Should You Always Bring With You for a Dungeon Run?

• Soda Dungeon 2 gives you access to all sorts of warriors as you purchase new sodas and attract them to your fine drinking establishment. At first, you’ll have to rely on the basic skillset of Soda Junkies, but you’ll eventually have the ability to place other types of fighters into your rotating party lineups. It takes a ton of coins to purchase the last three soda types, so don’t worry too much about raising the funds to earn them until you’ve made it to later dimensions.

• Your dungeon runs should always have a party composition with at least one Nurse, Mystic, and Thief in tow. Their abilities will help you traverse farther during each subsequent dungeon floor run. If you can get two Nurses in your party, you’ll go even farther than usual during a fresh run. Purchasing the bed upgrade for your tavern is essential during your very first dimension playthrough since it allows you to refresh your available warrior selection if you don’t have any of the party member types we mentioned beforehand.

2. Be Smart With Your Upgrade Purchases, But Go Crazy When It Comes Time to Buy New Sodas

• As you complete various dungeon runs, you’ll rack up the coins needed to make some essential purchases back at your home base. You can also acquire coins just by collecting them from your free refill. As far as what upgrades you should prioritize over others, you should make sure you purchase the following items before you head into the next dimension – multiple stools, multiple tables, the bed, and a few kitchens. Once you reach higher levels, do your best to earn enough coins to purchase the inheritance so you can earn a hefty coin bonus for your future purchases within a new dimension.

• Now when you’re ready to purchase new sodas, make sure you save up enough coins to at least buy a new one after a few dungeon runs. You should spend your coins on recruiting new party members (and possibly refreshing which ones are in your tavern) before you start making other purchases, of course. Since purchasing new warriors for your next run doesn’t really break the bank, you should always have enough leftover coins in tow to purchase a new soda if you’re pretty stacked.

3. The One Item You Should Buy in Bulk at the Blacksmith

• Once you unlock the blacksmith, you’ll be able to head in to upgrade, craft, buy, sell, level items, and liquidate the items you don’t need anymore. If you have enough coins to do so, make it a habit of purchasing multiple pieces of Blue Smithing Crystals – this item is primarily used to power up the available items listed withing the blacksmith’s level up sub-menu.

• You’re free to buy whatever you want from the blacksmith, but always make sure you always have a good amount of Blue Smithing Crystals in your possession. Once you clear the final dungeon floor for a dimension, use the liquidate option within the shop to get rid of some worthless items before you head off to the next dimension for a fresh run.

4. Dungeon Crawling = Dungeon Farming

• Once you unlock the warp option, you’ll be able to start off on the last floor your party was defeated on during your next playthrough. You should do your best to take advantage of this option most of the time so you can go even further to collect more coins, unlock more items, and take advantage of the random chests and warp gates you come across.

• Sometimes it’s worth starting your party from the very first floor of a dungeon multiple times during an entire play session – that way, you can farm a whole bunch of extra coins for your permanent tavern upgrades before you head off to the next dimension. Farming EXP for your unlocked hero classes in this manner is also a good move to consider. That way, they’ll be stronger the next time around when it’s time to start from your last beaten dungeon floor. Sometimes you’ll be forced to start from the very first floor when you don’t have enough money to purchase a warp since you balled out on buying new party members, by the way.

5. Do This Every Time Before You Enter a New Dimension

• After you eliminate the Dark Lord within a new dimension, you’ll gain the option to head off to the next one he’s hiding out at. Using this option primarily acts as a game reset that puts all your soda purchases/warrior unlocks back to its initial state.

• Before you head off to the next dimension, pour all of your leftover coins into trying to purchase new tavern upgrades since they stick around during every new dimension run. You’ll want to head into a new dimension with one major tavern upgrade or two before you take on the challenge of a new dimension’s dungeon. Keep in mind that enemies get even stronger after every 100 floors are completed within a new dimension.

