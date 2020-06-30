10 One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 TrailerThe Officially Licensed One-Punch is Back! Hero today! 2020-06-12T12:05:17Z

The world’s disaster level has reached extreme highs!

With a horrifying array of super villains wreaking havoc, it’s up to a host of equally powerful superheroes to stop them and save the day. You’ll do just that in the brand new mobile card game inspired by the hit anime, One-Punch Man. One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0 gives you a ton of modes to stay busy with and a ton of beloved characters to head into each epic battle with. There are so many goals to fulfill and a whole lot of other tasks you’ll need to tend to, which is why the devs behind this game helped out with this essential tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for One-Punch Man: Road to Hero 2.0:

1. Structure Your Team for Balanced Character Types

• As shown in the Type Countering Tutorial and the diagram that can be viewed by tapping on the information (“i”) icon at the top right of the match selection screen, each character type has a class that it’s stronger than and a class that it’s vulnerable to. Balance your team among the four classes so that your team will be resilient in various battles. Also, in any match selection screen, look to arrange your characters so they’re facing characters they either have an advantage against or are neutral toward.

2. Max Out Your Highest Ranked Characters

• It’s more efficient to level up and equip the best gear on your highest rank characters – choose to level up an Elite+ over a Rare character, for instance. All things being equal, higher rank characters will beat out lower rank characters every time.

• However, because Road to Hero 2.0 allows you to use similar characters to boost the rank of a character while preserving the character’s level, even if you’ve leveled up a low-rank character you can still rank them up via the Character > Promote menu at any time. If you change your mind about a character you leveled up, you can Recycle them through the Character > Recycle screen. This will reset them to level one and return resources to use on another character.

3. Don’t Forget to Gear Up!

• Along with level and rank, the gear equipped on characters is hugely important. Each character has four slots (weapon, torso, pants, and shoes) on which you can Quick Equip available gear. You can also upgrade eligible gear (blue gear or higher) for maximum benefits. When you find better gear, you can always use the original gear as raw material for upgrades or transfer it to another compatible character.

4. Position Characters Strategically

• Match each character’s strength with their position on the pre-match grid. Position characters with more Hit Points and Defense in the first row and hide your more delicate damage dealing and support characters behind them to match up with the opposing row. Remember how character Types match up for a 25-percent damage boost or penalty – Weapon > Physical > Psychic > Hi-Tech > Weapon – and also take this into account for placement. Finally, loading up on characters of the same type in a match boosts attribute bonuses so keep that in mind.

5. Sweep Up Experience and Goodies

• This is the easiest tip by far. From the main Story screen, tap on Genos’ backpack to claim your Patrol Rewards at any time. After a few hours away from the game, his bag will be full of goodies and EXP. And don’t forget to tap Instant Patrol every day to get even more cash and items (you don’t get EXP from Instant Patrol but you still get items).

6. Hit the City Daily

• In between battling your way through Story mode, head to the City to Recruit new characters, shop at the Mall, participate in PvP Tournaments, send your players on Missions, fight through the Road to be Strong, and more. The City gives you lots of opportunities to earn loot to boost your progress, so check them all out.

7. Battle Will Help You

• The Battle Will option at the bottom right of the City screen is your ticket to getting extra characters leveled up for free. The trick is to keep your five best characters all leveled up evenly. Then go to the Battle Will screen, choose two characters to level up, and they will match the level of the lowest level of your top five characters. As your squad grows, you can unlock more slots to level up even more characters.

8. Joining a Guild is Boss

• Joining a Guild (or starting your own) gives you daily access to Guild Boss battles where you can earn diamonds, gear, and Guild Contribution points you can use to purchase gear. When your Guild earns enough points, the leader can unlock the Ancient King boss who drops even more goodies. As the Boss fights are automatic, you can idly earn good rewards every day through Guild participation.

9. Make Some Friends

• Every adventure is more fun with friends, and in Road to Hero 2.0 friends can also help you recruit more characters. Go to the Friends menu to add friends from players currently active (or search by player name) and then send and receive hearts daily. You can Recruit from the Friends screen (swipe right to get to the Friends tab) with 10 hearts granting one new character. You can even get Rare and Elite characters through Friendship Recruiting.

10. Don’t Forget the Story

• All these tips are oriented to help you become strong so you can advance through the Story stages as you experience Saitama’s adventures. Aside from getting to experience the story, you’ll also accrue great rewards and experience by advancing through the Stages. When you run into a difficult boss stage, use the strategy tips from earlier to adjust your character deployment, and, when necessary, level up characters a bit so you can win the battle.

