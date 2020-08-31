Fortnite Ant Manor Challenges Leak Ahead of Week 2

We’re not even into the second week of Fortnite Season 4 and we’re already seeing a variety of map changes come to the island.

The most recent addition is Ant Manor, a new location that can be found just next to Holly Hedges. Epic Games likes to encourage players to visit new places on the map when they are revealed, so it’s not surprising to see them have a special challenge available.

When Week 2 officially arrives in Fortnite, players will be asked to visit this new spot and do something a bit strange. Since this is an Ant-Man location, it’s not all that strange to see this spot look a bit different than the rest of the map.

Ant Manor Week 2 Challenge

Challenge: Bounce on different dog toys at the Ant Manor pic.twitter.com/FHEey5VZj5 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2020

According to a leak from FireMonkey, you’ll have to bounce on the different dog toys that are at this location.

Now, you might be thinking how that’s possible, but keep in mind that this is Ant-Man we’re talking about, so some of these items may be larger than you’d think.

That becomes quite clear when you notice the giant dog bowl outside of the location, showing that the Marvel hero is performing some sort of test that is messing with the size of objects in Fortnite.

Of course, since things are popping in from outside of the world of Fortnite, it’s entirely possible his entire real-world experiment has been teleported over and it has nothing to do with Fortnite’s plot.

Is Ant-Man Coming?

There actually doesn’t seem to be any indication that an actual Ant-Man skin is coming to the game, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible.

With so many Marvel skins already available, many would argue that we don’t need anymore, but considering this season has a Marvel theme, it’d make sense for more to come.

We’re not even to Week 2 yet, so there’s still plenty of time for more and more characters to come to the game, so we’re excited to see who the developers add in next!

Fortnite Season 4 is available now.

READ NEXT: Leaked Fortnite Car Style Points to Big Iron Man Plotline