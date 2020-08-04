What to Expect in Fortnite v13.40 Joyride Update

The patches have been pretty inconsistent in Fortnite Season 3, but we’re finally getting an official update in the form of v13.40.

To be fair, we were getting new content in the game in the form of map changes, with the most recent one introducing Coral Castle, but v13.40 will actually be something that requires downtime.

Of course, this could mean a lot of things, but something that’s been on the mind of players lately is where exactly are the cars?

At long last, this will actually be the patch that adds cars and the update has been aptly named the Joyride update.

Fortnite v13.40 Downtime

A new game update races around the corner. 🚦 Fortnite v13.40, the Joy Ride Update, drives in tomorrow, August 5. Downtime begins at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/bkDb9Ufnj8 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) August 4, 2020

The downtime will begin presumably at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT on August 5 and if it’s your typical downtime, it’ll last around an hour or so.

This means all of the games will go down at that point and all players will be able to do is sit around and wait for the game to come back online.

If you want a heads up on what’s actually going to be included in the update, keep on reading.

All Confirmed Fixes

Although Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes with their updates anymore, we can still get a good idea of what’s actually coming to the game by looking at the official Fortnite Trello board ahead of the new update.

It’s pretty straightforward to follow as anything that’s labeled for a fix in the next update will be clearly marked and that’s what we can expect once the patch actually rolls around.

Here’s a look at everything that’s arriving in v13.40:

Battle Royale

Mouse cursor appearing on PC when playing with controller.

Slow Glider speed after redeploying in certain situations.

XP bar can be visually incorrect while in a match. / Incorrect leveling-up.

Ocean’s Bottomless Chug Jug unable to be picked up while recharging if dropped by another player.

Creative

Billboards broken in islands that used Roboto.

Multi-selected items do not rotate properly on grid snap

Crash on consoles when renaming a device

Save the World

‘Weapons: Super Powers’ Quest doesn’t always progress.

Quest ‘Eliminate: Down with a Boom’ does not track Lobber eliminations.

‘Search and Rescue’ Quest missing Mission.

Certain new weapon perks are missing on new weapons.

B.A.S.E May not appear in the Trap Wheel

There will likely be some more changes, namely new additions to the game, outside of these so stay tuned for that.

What About Cars?

This is the perfect time for Epic to finally add cars into the mix, and after a long wait, it looks like everyone’s wishes are finally coming true.

If they didn’t do it in this update, it would’ve been a safe assumption that cars will be pushed all the way back to Season 4, so we’re glad that’s not the case.

Keep in mind that cars were actually featured in the Season 3 trailer, so it is definitely curious that they have waited so long to implement them.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Missing Parts For Fortnite Spaceship Challenge