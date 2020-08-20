Fortnite “Midas Flopper” Leaks Ahead of Season 4 Launch

There weren’t many significant changes from Fortnite Chapter 1 to Chapter 2, but a major one was the introduction of fishing.

Beginning in Chapter 2, players would no longer have to wade through the water very slowly but were instead able to dive and swim through the water.

Of course, the main addition to all of this is the ability to fish up rare fish and loot. Instead of being forced to land in spot plentiful with chests, players could just land by a fishing rod and begin to fish for their gear.

In Season 4, it looks like even more ways to fish will be introduced, and players will surely be interested in what’s being called the Midas Fish.

Midas Fish, You Say?

In Season 4 there will be a "Midas Flopper" that turns your entire inventory to Legendary rarity, This is according to @StonewallTabor's latest video, also the pro fishing rod i leaked a while ago will be a thing, it only fishes rare floppers. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 20, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, via a video from Stonewall Tabor, there will be a new fish in Season 4 called the Midas Flopper and it’ll actually transform your entire inventory to Legendary rarity.

This means the Midas fish will literally be given your entire arsenal the Midas touch by making everything gold.

Obviously, this fish will be extremely powerful, so we’d have to assume it will be extremely rare, provided the leak is actually accurate. We’ll find out what the case is when Season 4 rolls around at the end of the month.

Is Midas Coming Back?

Midas was seemingly defeated for good at the end of Fortnite Season 2, but his lasting presence has still been felt on the island.

Interestingly, in November’s upcoming The Last Laugh bundle, Midas gets a skin front and center with both The Joker and Poison Ivy, which could possibly indicate he’s still pulling the strings in some way.

There’s still several months before that bundle actually arrives, but it’ll be interesting to see if Epic Games decides to lead up to it with some Midas teases.

Fortnite Season 4 begins on August 27, so be on the lookout for Midas once that date hits.

