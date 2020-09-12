Fortnite Corrupted Legends Bundle Details Leak

Following the release of Fortnite v14.10, news of yet another skin bundle leaked, but this one is actually pretty cool looking.

Peely haters can now rejoice because the banana skin is finally retired in a bundle and new territory is being entered.

The Corrupted Legends pack will come with three different skins, and there’s actually an interesting twist to them. Instead of just being static outfits, there will be a slider that allows you to tune the corruption.

If that doesn’t necessarily make sense to you, you’re not alone, but hopefully, that’ll make a lot more sense once the bundle is actually released.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about this bundle.

Corrupted Legends

CORRUPTED LEGENDS PACK

What is your chaotic alignment? How will you balance the scales? This pack's cosmetics come with a slider that allows you to tune how corrupted your outfit is! pic.twitter.com/ffm6bDb3Pr — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

There will be three skins in this bundle, as revealed by Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, and he also confirms the corruption slider.

It likely will have to do with the color of the outfits themselves, as we don’t really know what else would be corrupted, but we’ll find out soon enough.

As for what it comes with, we do have that info available. What you’ll be getting is the three skins shown in the image and a back bling for each of the characters. There will be no gliders included in this bundle.

How Much Does it Cost?

The price hasn’t yet been confirmed, but according to Reddit user and Fortnite leaker ShookPA, a placeholder is set for $16.99.

This number isn’t too far off from what these bundles are normally priced at, so don’t expect it to stray too far from that price point.

He does say this will most likely only be available with real money, so you’ll have to keep your supply of V-Bucks and focus on the daily item shop updates. It’s disappointing to hear, this definitely isn’t the first time we’ve seen this happen.

There’s not currently a release date for this pack, but look for it to appear in the near future.

