Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 Challenges Leak

Coinciding with the launch of Fortnite v14.10, we also entered Week 3, but it’s always important to keep an eye on the future.

With the plot playing out so quickly this time around, there’s really not a whole lot of time to get used to things before everything changes again.

This latest update brought the biggest map change of the season with the addition of the Stark Industries location, and there’s no telling what Epic has in store next.

What we do know is next week’s challenges have already leaked and they give us some decent insight on what will be going on in the future.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at what Fortnite Week 4 has to offer.

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges

Week 4 Challenges pic.twitter.com/icyM1T6gxB — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

Courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we already have our first look at the upcoming set of challenges and they’ll be taking advantage of this week’s new location.

In fact, this set is going to take us all over the place, so it’s going to a busy week featuring multiple landing spots.

Search Chests at Slurpy Swamp (0/7)

Eliminations at Weeping Woods (0/3)

Deal damage within 10 seconds of bouncing off an umbrella at Sweaty Sands (0/100)

Destroy Collector Cases at The Collection (0/3)

Hack Stark Robots at Stark Industries (0/5)

Destroy Gatherers (0/30)

Deal damage with a Gatherer’s remains (0/10000)

Deal damage to opponents at Steamy Stacks (0/100)

Deal damage to opponents at The Authority (0/100)

At least there’s nothing about opening up chests at an extremely popular location this time around, just Slurpy Swamp which is big enough to stay safe.

These will mostly be time-consuming to complete, but they should get done by just playing the game naturally, with the exception of bouncing off umbrellas.

Going Around The World

It seems like Epic likes to let locations sit around for a week or so before challenges pop up there.

For example, the Panther location was given a challenge in Week 3 despite releasing much earlier than that.

It’ll be interesting to see if Epic can keep the map changes coming fast and furious as the season continues to trek on.

READ NEXT: How to Customize Your Hero in Fortnite Season 4