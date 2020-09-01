Leaked Fortnite Wolverine Challenges Confirm NPC Boss

There has been a lot of chatter about how Wolverine and the rest of the Marvel heroes fit into the plot of Fortnite Season 4.

We know that Galactus is on his way to the island and the Marvel heroes have been called to help defend against it. However, not every person that has been brought over is actually trying to help.

Doctor Doom has set up shop in his own location and will attack anybody who comes close enough. Doom’s Domain is actually crawling with henchmen, but some powerful items are available to anybody who wants to defeat this fearsome foe.

As it turns out, Wolverine will be appearing on the map at his own location and operate in a similar manner. There have already been hints and teases that have shown this to be the case, but these leaked challenges practically confirm it.

Leaked Wolverine Challenges

There will be a lot of challenges we have to knock out if we want to unlock Wolverine as a skin, and considering they have all leaked, we can get a good idea of what to expect.

According to the leaked challenges, courtesy of FireMonkey, we can see that defeating Wolverine will be something we have to do, which can’t be done unless he appears on the map as an NPC.

Well, you’ll remember the Week 1 challenges had the same task, except with Doctor Doom, so it seems pretty clear that we’ll have to do the same with Wolverine.

When Will This Happen?

Considering how fast Epic has been with the Fortnite map updates, we might be getting a Wolverine location a whole lot sooner than we expected.

This Wolverine challenge will not be the Week 2 one, so it would be strange to see if come that early, but we imagine it’ll be arriving within the next couple of weeks.

Now, the question remains of where we’ll be seeing this special Wolverine location. An easy guess would be in Weeping Woods, perhaps being renamed Wolverine Woods.

His first challenge took us there, so perhaps another can take us back. We’ll find out sooner or later.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

