PS5 Showcase (September 16): The Gameplay Trailers You Need to See

Sony’s next-gen rollout is now entering its final phases.

During The Future of Gaming livestream event, we got our first inside look at the PlayStation 5 and the impressive titles that are slated to launch on Sony’s upcoming console hardware. And on September 16, 2020, avid gamers everywhere got an even more thorough explanation of what the PS5’s launch plans and day one game releases will look like. There were a lot of exciting announcements made during this showcase and we’ve collected all of the gameplay trailers that caused mass hysteria all up and down gamers’ timelines.

So without further ado, check out all the trailers we complied below from Sony’s latest PS5 Showcase livestream briefing.

Final Fantasy XVI

Final Fantasy XVI – Awakening Trailer | PS5

Publisher Square Enix and development studio Creative Business Unit III announced the next mainline entry within the legendary Final Fantasy series. Final Fantasy XVI adopts a more medieval fantasy theme that revisits the familiar story element of magical crystals. This upcoming action RPG will come to PS5 as a console exclusive and also arrive on PC.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Gameplay Demo | PS5

Miles Morales’ newfound role as Spider-Man takes center stage in his hometown of East Harlem, New York. The latest gameplay demonstration for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales delved into the backstory behind Miles’ city spanning adventure – war has broken out between a devious energy corporation called Roxxon and a criminal army named the Underground (who’s being led by The Tinkerer). And that inner-city squabble just so happens to be taking place during an election rally for Miles’ mother, Rio Morales. A battle between the two sides erupts on the bridge and sees Miles tap into his bio-electric mastery and invisibility powers in a bid to put down his tech-savvy foes. The gameplay that was showcased during this new trailer looked incredible, no doubt.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will not only be arriving on PS5, but it will also launch on PS4 as both a physical and digital release. A next-gen upgrade path is also being implemented, so PS4 owners can rest easy knowing that their copy will be upgraded for free once they play the game on PS5. The Ultimate Edition of the game that’s coming exclusively to PS5 will come with a download code for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered. That next-gen remaster will come with the original game intact and all three pieces of the Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps DLC expansion.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy – Official Reveal Trailer | PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere Left to Run Teaser Trailer | PS5

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village – 2nd Trailer | PS5

DEATHLOOP

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Announcement Trailer | PS5

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Molluck Returns Trailer | PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Five Nights At Freddy's: Security Breach – Teaser Trailer | PS5

Demon’s Souls

Demon's Souls – Gameplay Trailer | PS5

Fortnite

God of War

