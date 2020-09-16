PS5 Console: Release Date, Price, and Everything You Need to Know

Sony has finally lifted the lid on the PS5 console. After months of waiting, we now know how much Sony’s new flagship console will cost and when the PS5 is set to release.

Everything you need to know about the PS5 console is right below for your reading pleasure.

PS5 Console Launch Price

The PlayStation 5 is set to retail at $499.99 for the full-fat version and $399.99 for the version without a disc-drive.

PS5 Release Date

You’ll be able to get your mitts on the PS5 on November 12, 2020. Just in time for Christmas, then.

What I will say, pre-ordering is a smart move. Given the weird world we’re currently living in, we don’t know how quickly stock is going to sell out. Sony has said the company is on top of distribution, but that isn’t a risk I’d personally want to take.

Nintendo has struggled to keep up with Switch production this year due to the closure of factories in the East, and while Sony may be safe from economic hindrances, again, it’s not a chance I’d recommend folk take. Especially if you’re a parent buying for their kids.

PS5 Dualsense Controller

The DualShock 4 is, in my humble opinion, the best controller ever made. It’s the perfect size, with ultra-comfortable thumbsticks, and fits perfectly into your hand.

The Dualsense PS5 controller looks to be an improvement on what made the DualShock 4 such a fan-favorite.

While the thumbsticks return mostly unchanged, something many of us are very happy about, there are some key differences. The controller looks more ergonomic and designed to fit hands of all sizes.

Elsewhere, the light bar has been moved somewhat and is now almost embedded in the controller. The share button is also absent, but don’t worry. Its new incarnation is the ‘create’ button.

There’s also haptic feedback in the triggers, similar to the Xbox One controller. As Sony notes, added feedback when drawing a bow or popping a headshot should lead to deeper immersion.

The PS5 SSD Is a Game-Changer

Let’s back this up for a second. Solid-state-drives have revolutionized the PC gaming scene. In simpler terms, thanks to the way SSDs handle data they offer up much faster load times compared to regular hard-drives.

It isn’t the PS5 just having an SSD that’s so important to the next-generation, Sony has outfitted the PS5 with a custom, fine-tuned SSD that could potentially end load times as we know it.

Of course, it’s up to how developers utilize the SSD, and without any hands-on experience, I’m a little hesitant to truly praise the SSD just yet. That said, any kind of SSD is going to speed up the experience, so I’m quietly optimistic this could be a game-changer for those of us who want to jump into games quicker.

PS5 Console Specifications

Eurogamer’s Digital Foundry has a great breakdown of the PS5 specs and what it all means in tech terms. The full breakdown is below.

CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency) GPU Architecture Custom RDNA 2

Custom RDNA 2 Memory/Interface 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

16GB GDDR6/256-bit Memory Bandwidth 448GB/s

448GB/s Internal Storage Custom 825GB SSD

Custom 825GB SSD IO Throughput 5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed)

5.5GB/s (Raw), Typical 8-9GB/s (Compressed) Expandable Storage NVMe SSD Slot

NVMe SSD Slot External Storage USB HDD Support

USB HDD Support Optical Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

How Much Faster is the PS5 than PS4?

In ballpark figures, PS5 system architect Mark Cerny said the PS5 is around 100 times faster than the PS4. Sony is pushing the ‘no load times’ aspect of the console thanks in part to the upgraded power and the PlayStation’s custom SSD tech.

PS5, Xbox Series S and Series X – Which Is Right For You?

There are a few different factors you need to consider before grabbing your next console. Don’t worry, let’s jump into them.

If you’d like to check out a more detailed breakdown, we’ve got Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X pre-order guides to have a look at.

Power

This isn’t an easy question to answer. Technically the Xbox Series X is the most powerful console out of the three, followed by the PS5 then the Xbox Series S.

Of course, it’s worth remembering more power doesn’t necessarily equate to a better experience. But in terms of raw specs, the Xbox Series X wins.

Speed

We won’t know exactly how fast each console is in practice until all three are out and we can compare games across the different platforms. That said, all three consoles feature custom SSDs and boast much more power compared to the base Xbox One and PS4, meaning load times are going to be drastically reduced.

Whether that difference will be noticeable between the different consoles remains to be seen. On paper, however, the PS5 should outperform the Series X thanks to Sony’s SSD tech.

Storage Space

Call of Duty Modern Warfare takes up around 100GB of space. Yeah, I know. It’s a worry as we move into new territory.

Thankfully, all three consoles feature expansion slots for expanding storage at a later date.

In terms of how much space you have to play with upon the first boot, the Series X comes in at 1TB, followed by the PS5 at 825GB, then the Series S at 512GB.

To be honest, neither of the three consoles offer a decent long-term solution, and given how many of us could already fill 1TB with our current library, I expect a lot of people will be upgrading the storage sooner rather than later.

