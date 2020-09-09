Xbox Series X: Everything You Need to Know

It’s official, the Xbox Series X is set to launch on November 11 for $499. Time to start saving?

The news comes hot off the heels of the Xbox Series S reveal, Microsoft’s smallest Xbox ever, which conversely retails for $299. That console is set to launch alongside the Series X as well on the same date.

As for when you’ll be able to pre-order the next-gen Xbox, pre-orders are set to open on September 22.

The Xbox Series X pre-order info comes alongside new details about Microsoft’s pay monthly All-Access service, which lets potential Xbox players spread the cost over 24 months like a mobile phone contract.

This is the tweet… Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP) Release date: November 10 Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

At $24 per month for the Xbox Series S and $34.99 per month for the Xbox Series X, this service also grants access to Gamepass Ultimate – Microsoft’s on-demand gaming service – and access to Xbox Live multiplayer gaming.

It’s worth noting, while the above offer is great value, the cost spread over the 24 months is going to work out more expensive than purchasing the console outright. If you opt for an Xbox Series X, for example, the payment plan comes out at around $840.

If you plan on making use of two years of Gamepass Ultimate and don’t want to drop $499 in one go, it’s a killer deal. Just be sure to factor in the overall cost before you decide anything.

How Much Does the Xbox Series X Cost?

The new Xbox Series X console is set to cost $499 at launch.

When Will Xbox Series X Be Released?

Both the Xbox Series X and the more affordable Xbox Series S are set to release November 11, 2020.

When Can I Pre-Order

Pre-orders are due to go live on September 22, 2020, at most major retailers. Be sure to check back in with us for a breakdown of who’s offering what.

Xbox Series X Specs

For people looking to see what the new Xbox is capable of, below are all the specs you need to know.

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU Process: 7nm Enhanced

7nm Enhanced Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus Memory Bandwith: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s Storage: 1 TB Custom NVME SSD

1 TB Custom NVME SSD Expandable Storage: 1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

1 TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly) External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

USB 3.2 External HDD Support Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray

4K UHD Blu-Ray Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Xbox Series S and Series X Games Coming in 2020

One of the key features of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S is the ability to play games from every generation of Xbox, providing Microsoft has given them the green light.

Although it was announced Halo Infinite has been delayed into 2021, effectively meaning Microsoft doesn’t have a killer launch title to position alongside the new Xbox, there are still several games to keep you busy over the Christmas period.

According to IGN, these are all the games set for release between now and the end of 2020.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Chivalry 2

Dirt 5

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Forza Horizon 4

Gears Tactics

Haven

Immortals: Fenyx Rising

Lake

Madden NFL 21

Marvel’s Avengers

NBA 2K21

Observer (System Redux)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outriders

Paradise Lost

Planet Coaster

Recompile

Scorn

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tell Me Why

The Medium

Watch Dogs Legion

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – Which Is Right for You?

There’s no doubt going to be some confusion going into fall. The short version is one is smaller and has less stuff, the other costs a fair bit more but does more.

So, let’s jump into the nitty-gritty. The first main difference is the custom NVME SSD. On the Xbox Series S you get 512GB of available space, whereas on the Xbox Series X it’s a meaty 1TB.

SSDs speed everything up, and the new custom SSDs are set to launch games and the operating system a lot faster. I don’t want to say load times are a thing of the past until I’ve gone hands-on, but there will be a noticeable difference.

One issue with the Series S is how quickly that 512GB SSD is going to fill up. With Call of Duty Modern Warfare coming in at 100GB, it’s not designed to hold an endless stream of games. The 1TB still stands a chance of getting filled quickly, but at least you’ll be able to hold a decent library size.

The other main difference is the Series S doesn’t feature a disc drive like the Series X. If you’re a digital-only kind of gamer, that’s not a major issue. If you like being able to shop for both digital and physical games, however, you’re going to want to go with the Xbox Series X.

Which leads us to the next point: The Xbox Series X could be cheaper in the long run.

Digital game prices, outside of a sale, are expensive, and often end up costing more than physical games. Then when you factor in you can’t trade-in digital games to make some money back, it’s well worth considering biting the bullet and going Series X to save more over time.

We’re still waiting to hear back from Microsoft regarding other differences between the two Xbox consoles and will update as soon as we hear anything.

Xbox Series X – Xbox Games Showcase – Games Announce TrailerExperience the best line-up of next-generation games coming to Xbox Series X, the world's most powerful console. Including: 18 Day one titles on Xbox Game Pass 22 Xbox console launch exclusives 5 new game reveals from Xbox Game Studios 10 World premieres Xbox Series X is designed to deliver a new level of fidelity, feel, performance and precision never seen before in console gaming. All games will look and play best on Xbox Series X. Subscribe to Xbox 🎮 https://xbx.lv/2EEjmaR Games Optimized for Xbox Series X will take advantage of powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX ray tracing, little to non-existent load times and much more. Follow Xbox on other channels: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Xbox Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Xbox Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Xbox AUDIO DESCRIPTION: https://youtu.be/lu8bfCHzQ0Q 2020-07-23T17:11:13Z

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.