The Most Anticipated Games of 2021

While 2020 was quite the downer, the video game industry did its best to provide some enjoyable distractions for us all.
We finally got to experience the first chapter within the Final Fantasy VII remake saga. Doomguy came back to rip and tear waves of demons in the amazing DOOM Eternal. And Nintendo Switch owners got to explore each other’s digital islands via the addictive Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Besides those three classics and all the other amazing titles that released throughout the year, gamers began their journey into the next-generation of gaming with the launches of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.
Now that 2021 is finally here (GOOD RIDDENS, 2020!), it’s time to take a look at the most anticipated games that are set to make this year a memorable one.
Hitman 3
Developer: IO Interactive
Publisher: IO Interactive
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: January 20
Agent 47 is in the midst of celebrating his 20th anniversary. The bald assassin has traveled all over the globe and carried out his assigned contracts in an impressive fashion. His resurgence in the World of Assassination reboot arc is set to come to a close with the final part of the trilogy. Hitman 3 will feature a wealth of new locations and the ones featured in the last two games for a content-rich package that’s the biggest in the franchise. The implementation of shortcuts will give players even more ways to sneak up on their targets and carry out their jobs with expert precision.
Bravely Default II
Developers: Team Asano, Claytechworks Co. Ltd.
Publisher: Nintendo
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: February 26
The once portable exclusive JRPG series known as Bravely Default is finally graduating to a larger platform with its official sequel. Bravely Default II transports fans to an entirely new realm to explore (Excillant) with four new Heroes of Light in tow – Seth, Gloria, Elvis, and Adelle. Your massive journey within this Nintendo Switch exclusive focuses on retrieving four Crystals and putting the Brave/Default battle system through its proper paces. The visuals are even cleaner and vibrant this time around, plus the sweeping musical score comes from the team that was attached to previous entries in the series. Bravely Default II looks to be a massive upgrade over its 3DS brethren.
Returnal
Developer: Housemarque
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform: PS5
Release Date: March 19
Developer Hoursmarque has produced some quality twin-stick shooters such as Dead Nation and Alienation. For their debut PS5 title, the studio is expanding its horizons by moving the action to a third-person viewpoint. Returnal is a game that’s equal parts sci-fi and psychological horror. The main character (Selene) must fend off vicious alien lifeforms on a planet that traps her within a time loop. Each time she dies, Selene comes back to life and is forced to progress even further than her last planet exploring endeavor. The bright and flashy gunplay in Returnal, plus its engrossing storyline are sure to impress upon release.
Balan Wonderworld
Developers: Balan Company, Arzest
Publisher: Square Enix
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam)
Release Date: March 26
The names Yuji Naka and Naoto Ohshima should induce feelings of immense hype among Sega diehards. Both individuals have their hands all over Sonic the Hedgehog and Nights into Dreams. Naka and Ohshima have now reunited to deliver a new game that’s an obvious callback to their previous work. That game is Balan Wonderworld, a cheery platformer that has captured the imagination of those who’ve seen it in action. The two characters at the heart of this colorful adventure follow a mysterious maestro named Balan into Wonderworld, which is a realm that offers a mix of the real and the imaginary. Making your way through its many themed environments and 12 stories entails using the abilities of over 80 varied costumes.
Monster Hunter Rise
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: March 26
Since launching in 2017, Monster Hunter: World has enraptured fans and newcomers alike due to its engrossing battles with some of the most dangerous monsters ever seen in gaming. Capcom is finally moving on from that series entry to create a brand new Monster Hunter experience for the Nintendo Switch. The new monster-hunting adventures you’ll embark upon in this new entry will see your hunter team up with the familiar Palico companion and a new dog-like creature called a Palamute. Now you’ll be able to navigate each monster’s hunting grounds in a quicker fashion thanks to your new pet and even swing through the air thanks to the debuting Clutch Claw tool. All of the weapons from Monster Hunter Generations and World are featured here, so loyal fans should be enamored with all the gear at their disposal in Monster Hunter Rise.
Outriders
Developer: People Can Fly
Publisher: Square Enix
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: April 1
People Can Fly is a studio closely associated with the 1st-person shooter genre thanks to underrated gems such as Painkiller and Bulletstorm. Their latest foray into the run and gun genre is more along the lines of the 3rd-person viewpoint. And what makes this project even more special is its reliance on cover-based shooting mechanics and deep RPG progression systems. As an Outrider gifted with powerful Altered abilities, you’ll get embroiled in a civil war on the planet Enoch and come into contact with all sorts of gun grunts and superpowered foes. Outriders combines the best elements of Destiny, The Division and Mass Effect into a surprisingly fun action RPG that sci-fi fans will adore.
GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-
Developer: Arc System Works
Publisher: Arc System Works
Platform: PS5, PS4, PC (Steam)
Release Dates: April 6 (Deluxe & Ultimate Editions), April 9 (Standard Edition)
Daisuke Ishiwatari, the Japanese video game developer known for his work with the Guilty Gear franchise, is going big with the series’ 2021 installment. And by the looks of it, the word “big” is an understatement. Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, and a host of returning/brand new characters are back to rev it up with anime-stylized weapons’ clashes. The presentation is even more gorgeous than before thanks to camera close-ups of big moves and the ability to knock your opponent to a new place on the current stage you’re doing battle on. The series’ signature metal soundtrack is still intact, the legacy combatants mark their return with refreshing new gear and the one-on-one action is just as hype as it’s ever been.
Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
Developer: Toylogic
Publisher: Sqaure Enix
Platform: PS4, Xbox One
Release Date: April 23
Nier: Automata put the once-obscure action RPG franchise on the map and is still selling boatloads of copies to this day. That game’s predecessor launched in the US to little acclaim, but now a newly updated version of the game that originally released in Japan is on its way to the States. Nier Replicant (and it’s mind-bending number-based moniker) will arrive with new & improved visuals, a retooled combat system that’s similar to Automata’s, and the characters that originated from the Japanese version of the original Nier. It’s up to you to save your sister once again and battle through a vast world filled with quirky characters and vicious monsters.
DEATHLOOP
Developer: Arkane Studios
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Platform: PS5, PC (Steam)
Release Date: May 21
The talented studio behind the first-person assassin gem known as the Dishonored series is trying something different with its next project. DEATHLOOP’s premise is quite intriguing – you play as an assassin named Colt, who’s been set upon an island with eight targets to eliminate. What makes his mission even harder is the presence of a time loop, which resets his progress should he be killed. You’ll need to make each bullet and move count during intense boss encounters, plus you’ll need to keep an eye out for assorted enemies and even a rival assassin who’s out to take you. DEATHLOOP looks to be worthwhile FPS mind trip work embarking on.
Back 4 Blood
Developer: Turtle Rock Studios
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: June 22
You totally recognize Turtle Rock Studios, right? It’s the development team that produced one of the greatest co-op FPS experiences of all time with the Left 4 Dead series. Now the studio has returned with a spiritual successor to the zombie shoot-a-thon with Back 4 Blood. You and three other survivors have to employ all the guns, explosives, and melee weapons you have on deck for a bloody crusade against the Ridden. You can also choose to destroy those same survivors in PvP mode as a member of the parasitic army. Back 4 Blood should satiate Left 4 Dead fans’ bloodthirst this summer.
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Developer: Ember Lab
Publisher: Ember Lab
Platforms: PS5, PS4, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Ember Lab first showed off Kena: Bridge of Spirits during the major PS5 State of Play live stream event. And after its debut trailer was over, everyone came to be in awe of a game that wouldn’t look out of place next to a Pixar movie. Now a wide swath of gamers is incredibly hyped for Kena: Bridge of Spirits, which is slated to be one of PS5’s most noteworthy titles of the year. Players will get to command the powers of a young spirit guide named Kena, who goes out of her way to help the dead move on to the spirit realm. She’ll employ the aid of cute companions called The Rot that can be sent out to aid her in battle and help her complete small tasks. Kena will have a lot of opposition in her troubled world – thankfully, her trusty staff and little helpers will all be in tow to even the odds.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Developer: Insomniac Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform: PS5
Release Date: TBA
The amazing hardware behind the PS5 is being put to good use for the latest campaign featuring Ratchet & Clank. The wombat and robot duo make their return after the events of Into the Nexus for a wild romp through the multiverse in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. The shockingly fast load times of the PS5 will play a major role in quickly transitioning players through different dimensions. Ratchet & Clank will have to rely on their signature armory to take on new and familiar threats, plus they’ll run into surprising allies as they hop across different worlds. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart marks a welcome debut for Insomniac’s lovable heroes in a next-gen fashion.
Tales of Arise
Developer: Bandai Namco Studios
Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Bandai Namco’s premier RPG franchise is returning for the third entry in its current-gen run. Tales of Arise follows Shionne and Alphen, two individuals who find themselves having to come together even though they come from opposing planets. Both characters exist within a world where one planet (Rena) has ruled over another planet (Dahna) for 300 years by pillaging their resources and ruling their people with an iron fist. The two main protagonists of this new Tales game come to depend on each other and look to find a way to chart out a new future for themselves and their respective worlds. The series’ signature “Linear Motion Battle System” makes its return and lets you utilize both Shioone and Alphan’s magical abilities during Tales of Arise’s epic battles.
Ghostwire: Tokyo
Developer: Tango Gameworks
Publisher: Bethesda Softworks
Platform: PS5, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Tango Gameworks is moving away from its survival horror series The Evil Within to a brand new supernatural first-person adventure. Ghostwire: Tokyo takes place in Tokyo, which has been emptied of its human populace and been refilled with harmful spirits. You attempt to find out what led to this monumental event by setting out to do battle with your melee abilities and psychic abilities on deck. Pulling off the game’s wealth of spells pushes you to utilize hand gestures, which is a pretty unique way of further incorporating Japanese culture into this brand new IP.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2
Developer: GSC Game World
Publisher: GSC Game World
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, PC (Microsoft Store)
Release Date: TBA
S.T.A.L.K.E.R.: Shadow of Chernobyl is a PC FPS gem that’s highly regarded to this very day. It originally released in 2007, which means the wait for an official follow-up has been excruciatingly long. In 2021, publisher/developer GSC Game World will place players within an immense space full of night terrors once again in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. You’ll need to prep yourself for the worst as you fully immerse yourself in a dark world that clearly has it out for you. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s story lets you make major decisions and progress in a non-linear fashion as you fight for survival within The Zone.
Far Cry 6
Developer: Ubisoft Toronto
Publisher: Ubisoft
Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam), Google Stadia, Amazon Luna
Release Date: TBA
Ubisoft’s Far Cry franchise is known for throwing players into a new international locale and involving them in a heated conflict against a crazed leader. Far Cry 6 takes place on the fictional island of Yara, which is ruled by the iron fist of a dictator named “El Presidente” Antón Castillo (played by Giancarlo Esposito). That ruthless ruler just so happens to be raising his young son, who he hopes will take over his position one day. You set out to take down his regime as a guerilla fighter named Dani Rojas and will need to tap into his gun mastery to see his mission to completion. Like past Far Cry games, this upcoming sequel will feature a fully-realized open world, a wealth of vehicles, and numerous allies that fight for your rightful cause.
Resident Evil Village
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard did the unthinkable – it practically revived Capcom’s survival-horror juggernaut by switching from third-person to first-person and embracing its signature scares once again. That series installment’s winning formula is being revisited for a sequel that’s looking mighty impressive (and equally terrifying). Resident Evil Village marks the return of Ethan, who must explore a mysterious village after being betrayed by Chris Redfield. The game’s snow-covered European expanse is jam-packed with supernatural baddies, strange village denizens, and an assortment of puzzle situations that should be familiar to Resident Evil fans. Resident Evil Village looks to continue the goodwill garnered by its predecessor and keep Capcom’s horror-filled IP thriving for years to come.
Gotham Knights
Developer: WB Games Montréal
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One
Release Date: TBA
Gotham Knights throws players into a version of Gotham City without Bruce Wayne/Batman and Commissioner Gordon to protect it. Due to an increase in illegal activity, the rest of the Bat Family must band together to save the city from Batman’s infamous rogue’s gallery. Players can play on their own or link up with a co-op buddy to perform some flashy heroics as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin, or Red Hood. You’ll get to master all of their unique combat abilities as you run into Mr. Freeze and the dangerous organization known as The Court of Owls.
Hogwarts Legacy
Developer: Avalanche Software
Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is coming to life in a major way with a brand new AAA experience known as Hogwarts Legacy. Set during the 1800s before Harry Potter’s grand arrival, players will get to build their own legacy as an incoming student. Your magical travels will take you to every corner of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade Village locations. Learning powerful spells and taming mythical beasts are just a sample of the magical activities you’ll keep busy with during your time spent at Hogwarts.
Horizon Forbidden West
Developer: Guerrilla Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platforms: PS5, PS4
Release Date: TBA
The young huntress known as Aloy went to war with some of the biggest mechanical behemoths anyone has ever laid eyes on. Now the tribal warrior is embarking on a new adventure that will pit her against a new collection of robotic beasts. Horizon Forbidden West will transport players to a brand new post-apocalyptic hub world in hopes of finding the source of a deadly plague. This sequel’s region will feature a myriad of weather systems, hidden ruins, and beasts that are ripe for discovery. Aloy’s new affinity for swimming will surely give players another method towards exploring the entirety of the Forbidden West.
NEO: The World Ends with You
Developer: Square Enix
Publisher: Square Enix
Platforms: PS4, Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
It’s been quite a while since gamers have explored the bright and bubbly locale of Shibuya within The World Ends with You. The 2018 re-release of the underrated action RPG reminded fans of how zany of a game it was and now we’re getting a proper follow-up. NEO: The World Ends with You marks the return of the dreaded Reaper’s Game. A group of new young heroes will have to fight for their lives within a highly stylized city locale that’s now fully realized with the power of modern consoles. And by the looks of this unexpected sequel, it may just be a prequel that gives us more backstory behind the series’ fate-changing game.
Shin Megami Tensei V
Developer: Atlus
Publisher: Atlus
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Release Date: TBA
Can you believe that Shin Megami Tensei V was first shown off during the 2017 unveiling of the Nintendo Switch? But now in 2021, we’re finally going to get our hands on the latest demon-hunting/collecting/fusing adventures of a new mysterious protagonist. Game director Kazuyuki Yamai described this long-awaited series entry as a mix between the third and fourth Shin Megami Tensei titles, which sounds like an exciting prospect for longtime fans. Shin Megami Tensei V looks to be a definite highlight of the Switch’s release lineup for 2021.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
Developer: Hardsuit Labs
Publisher: Paradox Interactive
Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC (Steam)
Release Date: TBA
No one ever expected to get a sequel to 2004’s cult classic Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. But it’s actually happening. Developer Hardsuit Labs and publisher Paradox Interactive are making a lot of fans happy with this upcoming release. After being killed and revived as a “thinblood” vampire in 21st-century Seattle, you chart out your own journey as you increase your vampiric abilities and align yourself with one of five “Full-blood” clans. Bloodlines 2’s massive open-world plays host to a wealth of interesting missions to play out and a morality system that determines how people react to you. Utilize your newfound vampiric powers and carefully navigate the dark corners of Bloodlines’ world.
Halo Infinite
Developer: 343 Industries
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
Platforms: Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC (Steam, Microsoft Store)
Release Date: TBA
343 Industries is going even bigger than ever before for Master Chief’s latest galaxy-spanning adventure. As the third chapter of the franchise’s “Reclaimer Saga,” Halo Infinite will pit you against The Banished across the vast expanse of a Halo ring. Covenant aliens will also confront you, but your trusty Assault Rifle and brand new grappling hook should rise to the occasion during every enemy encounter. Halo Infinite is being set up as Master Chief’s biggest campaign to date. It’s time to save humanity once more and rise to the occasion as everyone’s favorite green armor toting super-soldier.
Gran Turismo 7
Developer: Polyphony Digital
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform: PS5
Release Date: TBA
Sony’s racing game tour de force is looking to do things real big on PS5. Gran Turismo 7 will retain the celebrated attention to detail the series is known for via a collection of automobiles that look amazingly lifelike. You’ll be able to compete within this sequel’s massive offering of cars in the GT Simulation mode, which is the series’ longtime traditional single-player campaign. Other returning elements include Special Events, Driving School, GT Auto Mode, GT Sport Mode, etc. You’ll feel every bit of feedback from every race thanks to the haptic feedback attached to your DualSense controller, which will bring you even closer to the onscreen wonderment of Gran Turismo 7.
God of War: Ragnorok
Developer: Santa Monica Studio
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Platform: PS5
Release Date: TBA
Kratos’ iconic status as a PlayStation great was further solidified with 2018’s God of War. The god-killer traversed ancient Scandinavia within the realm of Midgard with his son Atreus by his side. Once their epic trek came to a close, a big revelation came to pass and a very pissed off hammer-wielding God looked to test Kratos in battle for himself. With the subtitle of Ragnarok, it sounds like the next God of War will feature a whole lot more god killing amidst an impending cataclysmic event. Let’s all hope that Kratos and his “boy” are fully prepared for what’s coming their way from the rest of the vengeful Norse gods.
