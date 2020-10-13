An Inter-egg-sting Development Pokemon GO Guide

A new Special Research quest has gone live with the new in-game event in Pokemon GO, which will let you battle Giovanni and catch a Shadow Mewtwo.
This is the first time since Pokemon GO Fest that players can catch Shadow Mewtwo. According to Niantic, this will be the last Special Research task involving Team GO Rocket.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokemon GO Special Research quest known as “An Inter-egg-sting Development.” We will update the article when we learn more about the last two steps.
Step 1
Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust
Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust
Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth encounter
Completion Reward: 500 Stardust, 10 PokeBalls & 10 Razz Berries
Step 2
Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 750 XP
Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP
Completion Reward: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls & Larvitar encounter
Step 3
Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times – 1,000 XP
Hatch 3 Eggs – 1,000 XP
Earn 5 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – 1,000 XP
Completion Reward: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries & Toxicroak encounter
Step 4
Defeat Arlo – 1,250 XP
Defeat Cliff – 1,250 XP
Defeat Sierra – 1,250 XP
Completion Reward: 5 Super Potions, 1 Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives
Tips: Click here for a guide on how to beat Arlo, how to beat Sierra and how to beat Cliff.
Step 5
Find the Team GO Rocket Boss –
Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss –
Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss –
Completion Reward:
Tips: Click here for our guide on how to beat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss.
Step 6
[Claim Reward] –
[Claim Reward] –
[Claim Reward] –
Completion Reward: