An Inter-egg-sting Development Pokemon GO Guide

A new Special Research quest has gone live with the new in-game event in Pokemon GO, which will let you battle Giovanni and catch a Shadow Mewtwo.

This is the first time since Pokemon GO Fest that players can catch Shadow Mewtwo. According to Niantic, this will be the last Special Research task involving Team GO Rocket.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokemon GO Special Research quest known as “An Inter-egg-sting Development.” We will update the article when we learn more about the last two steps.

Step 1

Spin 5 PokeStops – 500 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 500 Stardust

Catch 1 Shadow Pokemon – Meowth encounter

Completion Reward: 500 Stardust, 10 PokeBalls & 10 Razz Berries

Step 2

Catch 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row – 750 XP

Purify 5 Shadow Pokemon – 750 XP

Completion Reward: 1,500 Stardust, 10 Great Balls & Larvitar encounter

Step 3

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Leader 3 times – 1,000 XP

Hatch 3 Eggs – 1,000 XP

Earn 5 Candies Walking With Your Buddy – 1,000 XP

Completion Reward: 1,500 Stardust, 3 Golden Razz Berries & Toxicroak encounter

Step 4

Defeat Arlo – 1,250 XP

Defeat Cliff – 1,250 XP

Defeat Sierra – 1,250 XP

Completion Reward: 5 Super Potions, 1 Super Rocket Radar, 3 Revives

Tips: Click here for a guide on how to beat Arlo, how to beat Sierra and how to beat Cliff.

Step 5

Find the Team GO Rocket Boss –

Battle the Team GO Rocket Boss –

Defeat the Team GO Rocket Boss –

Completion Reward:

Tips: Click here for our guide on how to beat Giovanni, the Team GO Rocket boss.

Step 6

[Claim Reward] –

[Claim Reward] –

[Claim Reward] –

Completion Reward: