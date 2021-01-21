10 Cookie Run: Kingdom Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Cookie Run: Kingdom OST – I Promise M/VThe Witch's oven is left behind—it's time to build our own Kingdom. Traverse through the sweet lands, uncover secrets of the past, and listen to this song. Cookie Run: Kingdom — it's finally time to play! 🎧 AVAILABLE 🎧 https://open.spotify.com/album/0LHMLtuKq5UkovwWvBRAvD [Amazon Music] https://music.amazon.com/albums/B08SJ39DCV ⓒDevsisters Corp. All Rights Reserved. 2021-01-21T03:00:06Z

Those lovable cookies from the Cookie Run series have returned for a brand new venture.

And this time, they’ll get embroiled in some royal adventures that will see them do battle with evil dessert monsters (yes, you read that right). GingerBrave and his loyal band of delicious cookie heroes must band together to save their world and also construct a grand kingdom in the aptly titled Cookie Run: Kingdom. RPG and kingdom building mechanics make up the pillars of Devsisters’ latest mobile cookie adventure and they’ve partnered up with us to offer incoming players some worthy advice. Refer to this guide for all the assistance needed to triumph over Cookie Run: Kingdom’s numerous battle and kingdom building trials.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Cookie Run: Kingdom:

1. Use the Cookie Cutter and Magic Oven to Create New Cookies

• Use the Cookie Cutter Gacha to unlock Cookies. Check out the list below to see the full lineup of Cookies, each one’s rarity level, and the main power each one wields:

– GingerBrave Cookie, Common, Charge

– Strawberry Cookie, Common, Charge

– Wizard Cookie, Common, Magic

– Ninja Cookie, Common, Ambush

– Knight Cookie, Rare, Defense

– Angel Cookie, Common, Healing

– Muscle Cookie, Common, Charge

– Cherry Cookie, Rare, Bomber

– Pancake Cookie, Rare, Ambush

– Chili Pepper Cookie, Epic, Ambush

– Carrot Cookie, Rare, Support

– Beet Cookie, Common, Ranged

– Licorice Cookie, Epic, Magic

– Princess Cookie, Rare, Charge

– Alchemist Cookie, Rare, Bomber

– Vampire Cookie, Rare, Ambush

– Herb Cookie, Epic, Healing

– Sparkling Cookie, Epic, Healing

– Avocado Cookie, Rare, Defense

– Pomegranate Cookie, Epic, Support

– Adventurer Cookie, Rare, Ambush

– Tiger Lily Cookie, Epic, Ranged

– Blackberry Cookie, Rare, Magic

– Werewolf Cookie, Epic, Charge

– Mint Choco Cookie, Epic, Support

– Gumball Cookie, Rare, Bomber

– Dark Choco Cookie, Epic, Charge

– Purple Yam Cookie, Epic, Charge

– Milk Cookie, Epic, Defense

– Poison Mushroom Cookie, Epic, Bomber

– Snow Sugar Cookie, Epic, Magic

– Onion Cookie, Epic, Support

– Custard Cookie III, Rare, Healing

– Madeleine Cookie, Epic, Defense

– Rye Cookie, Epic, Ranged

– Espresso Cookie, Epic, Magic

– Clover Cookie, Rare, Healing

2. Balance Your Squad With Different Cookie Classes

• Having trouble defeating the Cake Monsters? Make sure your squad is balanced with attack and defense class Cookies. There are a total of nine Cookie Classes ranging from Ambush, Bomber, Defense, to Healing. If you’re new to RPG class mechanics, try tapping “Auto” in the squad building lobby and let the game optimize a squad for you.

3. Add Cookie Toppings to Buff Your Cookies

• Prepare your team of Cookies for battle by adding Cookie Toppings on top of their skills. Cookies Toppings range in buff from adding attack, defense, HP, to reducing cooldown time and more. Each Cookie can have max 5 Cookie Toppings equipped at a time. Choose your Cookie Toppings wisely and make your Cookie undefeatable.

4. Use Skill Powders to Upgrade Cookie Skills

• Each Cookie has a special skill that can be upgraded by using Skill Powders. You can obtain Skill Powders by completing various tasks throughout your Kingdom or by participating in Daily Bounties. Upgrading your Cookie’s special skill increases your chances of defeating your enemies. Refer to the list posted below to see which Cookie skills are available and what each one is capable of:

– Charge: close-up attack stance, aggressive style, damage to enemies, and skills that are effective in pushing enemies back.

– Defense: close-up attack stance, defensive style. without much damage to the enemy but protect the team by tanking in such a way as to restore it’s physical strength, create buffs, or drag an agro.

– Ambush: penetrate into the enemy’s inner circle and target the enemy’s rear by using skill.

– Magic: mostly ranged attack stance. Basic attack deals weak damage but efficient powerful skills. Skills mainly use the form of wide-area damage.

– Summon: distance isn’t necessary. Use this skill to summon a summoner.

– Ranged: ranged attack stance. Mainly use skills that are high damage by basic attacks and effective for single or few targets. There may be skills that can cause wide area damage through the penetration.

– Support: mostly ranged attack stance. Both basic attack and skill damage are low. We usually use skills that help the team by giving good effects to our team or bad effects to the enemy.

– Healing: mostly ranged attack stance. Both basic attack and skill damage are low. Main role is to restore the team’s health.

– Bomber: mostly ranged attack stance. Launches projectiles that cause wide-range damage by basic attack. Skills are also mainly used in the form of throwing projectiles that cause range damage or give debuff.

5. Equip Cookie Battle Squad with Treasures

• Give your Cookie Squad an extra boost by equipping Treasures for battle. You can equip up to three Treasures at a time.

6. Go on a Hot Air Balloon Expedition for Even More Rewards

• Build a team of Cookies from your collection to send on a Hot Air Balloon Expedition. The Balloon Dock is located to the right of the Cookie Castle in your Kingdom. Each Cookie you send on an Expedition is rewarded with Soulstones, Coins, Cookie Toppings, and more rewards.

7. Upgrade Fun Resource Buildings

• Collecting resources are key for building the ultimate Kingdom. Build and level-up your Sugar Quarry, Lumberjack’s Lodge, and Smithy to produce more resources for your Kingdom. Leveling up these types of buildings unlocks a new resource to be created, such as Candy Saws, Roll Cake Wood, Sugar Cubes, and more to unlock even more sweet buildings. You can also use Crystals to unlock additional slots so more resources can be added to the queue at a time.

8. Participate in Daily Bounties to Earn Specific Skill Powders

• Create a squad of Cookie Bounty Hunters and defeat Monsters that are listed as Wanted. Players can participate in three Bounties a day for rewards. Each Bounty has Skill Powder tied to a specific Cookie Class which you receive once you’ve defeated the Monster on the Wanted Poster.

9. Share Your Kingdom’s Bounty at the Bear Jelly Train Station

• Having trouble collecting the right materials to upgrade buildings? Head over to the Train Station and participate in the Bear Jelly Trade. Players can ship requested resources to neighboring Kingdoms and receive unique materials as a trade. Unique resources such as Sturdy Bricks, Royal Jelly Honey, Tall Pillars, and more are available through the Bear Jelly Train.

10. Visit the Tree of Wishes

• Donate required materials to the Tree of Wishes to fulfill your Cookies wishes. In exchange, you will receive Coins and Kingdom XP. The greater the materials donated, the greater the rewards bestowed upon you. Players can also unlock a bonus Daily Reward by fulfilling eight Wishes each day.

