5 Top War: Battle Game Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Top War: Battle Game is the latest smash hit mobile game that’s turned everyday people into army commanders.

Your duties include the following – placing beneficial buildings around your island, clearing out enemy troops off said island, merging your troops and buildings to reach new levels of power, etc. Besides all of those upgrading tasks, you’ll also need to head into battle on your own and even back your chosen alliance when pitted against larger foes. There’s so much to manage and do in Top War, so we’d like to present you with this guide full of game-winning advice. Stick with us and you’ll have all the know-how needed to become the strongest mobile commander there is!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Top War: Battle Game:

1. Place as Many Buildings Around Your Island to Further Fuel Your Merging Activities

• Top War: Battle Game gives you an overwhelming amount of buildings to construct and place around your island. As you reach new commander levels and unlock new buildings, you’ll also unlock new features within the game that further aids your progress. With the island spaces you have and eventually end up acquiring, you’ll want to place as many of those buildings in those open spots as you can. Placing up to eight copies of each building type at a time is worth doing since you can use all of those buildings to merge into one and quickly attain a higher-level version of that one building.

• Make sure you regularly spend your resources on upgrading everything in your Basic War Room so you can attain new building upgrade levels over time. And revert to your Main Quests listing on the Tasks menu so you can see which building upgrade you should strive for next. And of course, make sure you experiment with your troops merging efforts so you can head into battle with the strongest ones at your disposal. Get your hands on Tech Chests so you can always have the goods needed to make brand new buildings and troop merges happen.

2. Clear As Many Occupied Spaces as You Can to Acquire More Land and the Troops That Are Available for More Merges

• You’ll have to rely on your troops and heroes to claim the occupied spaces that are in the hands of enemy units. It’s always worth tapping on spaces you haven’t taken over yet to see what kind of threat you’re about to face. Staying ahead of the curve means you’ll need to stay on top of merging your troops and regularly strengthing the heroes you’ve already recruited.

• Marching out with your troops on the world map to take down some Dark Forces is always a viable way of getting your hands on the items needed to reach new troop merging levels. Also, keep in mind that clearing spaces around the island give you even more troops to attain and merge. Whenever you run into a strong set of enemy troops on a space you just cleared, revert back to upgrading your Barracks and leveling up your heroes before you hop into battle with them. Check out the Hero Tips section from time to time to get a good idea of the hero formations you’ll want to use for your Army, Navy, and Air Force troop setups.

3. Keep a Close Eye on Your Inventory

• There’s a ton of items you’ll end up gathering as you complete the game’s many objectives. Whenever you’re too low on the items you need to further your Basic War room building upgrades or troop merging levels, just take a peek at your inventory and you’ll most likely have the items needed to keep progressing.

• You’ll also get your hands on items that increase the merging levels of your buildings, gift you with new items to place around your island, help you relocate your base, give you a timed shield that protects you from other players, reduce your troops’ repairing time, etc. Your Item inventory tab usually has all the goods you need to make all your goals attainable.

4. Link Up With an Active Alliance ASAP!

• Once you’ve unlocked the Alliance feature, make sure you align yourself with an active one ASAP! Joining an alliance that puts forth an effort on a daily basis means you’ll get to participate in the types of battles that reward you with all sorts of goodies upon completion. Rallying up the rest of your alliance troops for a Warhammer Raid is what we’re alluding to, by the way. Plus you’ll reach new alliance levels much faster and easily complete collective feats with everyone’s combined efforts.

• Make sure you use up the 10 donation chances tied to any Alliance Tech or Alliance Territory action on a daily basis. Doing so not only helps your alliance grow stronger but also helps you gain the EXP points needed to make you more formidable as well. And you’ll want to make sure you relocate your base to be close to your alliance as soon as you have the chance to do so.

5. Fulfill These Duties During Every Daily Playthrough

• Once you check-in for a new playthrough, there’s a bunch of mandatory tasks you should complete before you decide to log off for the day. Participate in the Sandtable Excercise and use up all five of your battle chances so you can get your hands on some worthwhile items. Use all five of your free Standard Recruit chances so you can get your hands on new heroes or the hero shards needed to promote the ones you already have. And be sure to claim your Alliance’s common and rare gifts.

• Watch a quick video ad to get your hands on those valuable red gems. Head into the VIP menu to claim the chest that refills on a daily basis. Get your hands on those free daily supplies within the store. And of course, make it a habit of picking up your daily login reward from within the Event tab. There are so many useful goodies you can obtain just by checking in and fulfilling all of those tasks, so you should do them even if you don’t have any plans of playing for a long period of time during a new daily log-in.

