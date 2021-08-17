Dead by Daylight Pinhead: New Killer & Perks Revealed

The major horror franchises keep on gravitating to the world of Dead by Daylight, and now we’re leaving the confines of Racoon City and moving back to the big screen.

The next killer is Pinhead from the Hellraiser franchise, and if you’re somebody who plays DBD on PC, then you’re able to get your hands on this new killer right now through the PTB. He’s officially called the Cenobite in-game, following a similar trend as other licensed killers where the name doesn’t lineup exactly with their movie names.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t come with a new survivor, but it sort of balances out considering the Resident Evil DLC came with two survivors and just a single killer.

New killers are usually the main draw of a new chapter because it comes with another character to play as and it also brings a set of new perks to experience.

Let’s take a look at Pinhead’s perks ahead of his official launch into Dead by Daylight.

Pinhead Perks Revealed

If you fire up the PTB, you can go right into the game and check out Pinhead for yourself. If you’re a console player, you’ll have to wait a little bit longer until you can start playing, but that doesn’t mean you can’t theorycraft.

Here’s a look at Pinhead’s perks:

Deadlock You induce a mental suffering by crushing any hope of escape. After a generator is repaired, The Entity blocks the generator with the most progress for 20 seconds. You see its white aura during this time.

Hex: Plaything A hex that toys with a victim’s suffering. The first time you hook a Survivor, they become Cursed and Hex: Plaything activates on a Dull Totem. The Cursed Survivor suffers from the Oblivious status effect until Hex: Plaything is cleansed. Hex: Plaything’s totem aura is revealed to the Cursed Survivor when within 24 meters of it. For the first 90 seconds, only the Cursed Survivor can cleanse the totem.

Scourge Hook: Gift of Pain You are the bringer of sweet pain. At the start of the trail, up to 4 random hooks are changed into scourge hooks. You see their auras in white. When a Survivor is unhooked from a scourge hook, they suffer from the Hemorrhage and Mangled status effect until fully healed. The first time the Survivor is healed, they suffer a 7% penalty to healing and repairing actions until injured again.



With three different perks available, you’ll surely find some way to make a viable build out of them.

Are They Any Good?

At first glance, it seems like the Scourge Hook could be quite powerful in a build, even if it does seem like you’ll have to rely on sheer randomness for it to be effective.

The PTB is a good way to test out new strategies without it affecting your rank, so feel free to spend some time doing that there. Keep in mind that most players will be trying out Pinhead, so queues will be quite long if you don’t go in there with a group.

