Most Popular Dead by Daylight Perks, Survivors & Killers Revealed

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of Dead by Daylight, developer BHVR released the stats that show just what the most popular perks, killers and survivors are for players.

Over the years, the roster of both killer and survivor has grown significantly, and each time a new character shows up, three more perks come with.

As a result, the meta has shifted for several years, but there are select group of perks that have come out on top and almost every Survivor can be seen running them. The same goes for Killers too, but there is a bit more variety for the builds there as a lot of it comes down to personal preference.

If you’re somebody who’s just getting started in the game, now is as good of a time as any as we’re coming off the massive Resident Evil update.

Getting started in a game like this can be daunting, so it can help to model yourself after the majority of the playerbase, which would mean using the same perks as them. While this doesn’t necessarily mean these are the best ones to use, it is a good start.

Here’s a look at the most used perks for both survivor and killer players.

Most Popular Survivor & Killer Perks

Survivors will almost always want to run at least one ‘Exhaustion‘ based perk in their build as it’s essentially a get out of jail free card. In this case, Dead Hard appears to be the popular option as it gives you the ability to close the distance to that pallet to save you from a hit.

Here’s the top three:

Self-Care

Borrowed Time

Dead Hard

This seems to make a lot of sense, especially since Self-Care allows you to play a lot more solo since you can heal by yourself. Borrowed Time always comes in handy if you like to be altruistic.

As for killers, there aren’t many surprises here. BBQ & Chili alerts the killer to survivor locations and gives extra bloodpoints, what’s not to like?

Here’s the top three killer perks:

Barbecue & Chili

Hex: Ruin

Hex: No One Escapes Death

Now, this might give you pretty good insight into who the most popular killers and survivors are since you have to unlock perks from them. Alas, Leatherface doesn’t crack the top three, even though his perk is the most popular killer perk.

Let’s take a look at what survivors and killers are being used most in Dead by Daylight.

Most Popular Killers & Survivors

The most popular survivors are pretty easy to guess, especially if you look at the most popular perk.

However, the killers are a bit strange, especially the number one slot. The only thing we can guess is that these are some of the oldest killers in the game and are pretty easy for players to pick up.

Here are the most popular killers:

Wraith

Huntress

Doctor

Wraith is not really considered to be a strong killer, but his ability to cloak and catch survivors off guard is certainly fun to play around with. It’s surprising not to see Trapper on here since he’s essentially the ‘default’ killer and probably the easiest one to pick up and play.

As for survivors, this plays out how you’d expect it to. Here’s the top three:

Claudette Morel

Meg Thomas

Feng Min

Claudette gives you the Self-Care perk while Meg gives Sprint Burst, two very powerful perks for survivors.

Here’s the full list of stats that BHVR revealed.

All in all, these are all interesting statistics to look at, even if there are a few surprises. We’ll have to see if DBD ever releases a perk good enough to knock BBQ & Chili off the top spot.

