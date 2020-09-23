How to Complete Fortnite Third Birthday Challenges

It may be hard to believe, but we’re already celebrating Fortnite’s third birthday. It feels like only yesterday that the game released, but that’s where we are.

The actual birthday took place, but it looks like Epic decided to celebrate the battle royale version of the game’s birthday this time around, and now at the midway mark of Season 4, we’re have a party.

Like previous birthday events, there are a set of special challenges to complete that will reward you with special cosmetics all centered around the occasion.

Thankfully, these challenges are not at all difficult to complete, so you shouldn’t have any issue getting them all done and claiming all of the rewards, provided you at least play the game and take them a little seriously.

Fortnite Birthday Challenges

Bit late, but here are the Birthday Challenges pic.twitter.com/mY2quEP6rk — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 23, 2020

The birthday challenges, which aren’t currently live, will be quite easy to complete if you just play the game as you normally would.

Here’s a look at all of the challenges, courtesy of Fortnite leaker HYPEX:

Play matches (0/10)

Dance in front of different Birthday Cakes (0/10)

Outlast Opponents (0/100)

Gain health or shield from Birthday Cake (0/50)

Strangely, the challenges seem to repeat themselves, so we’ll have to make sure this is completely accurate when they do come into the game.

Nevertheless, there are a lot of cosmetics up for grabs here, so make sure you finish off all of your challenges, whatever they are.

When Do They Go Live?

Since this update came on a Wednesday, it actually arrived a full day before challenges traditionally go live.

This means that we could see them all hit tomorrow, along with the new set of weeklies to finish off.

If that does happen, then it will be a hefty week of challenges, but it’ll definitely help players finish off their Battle Pass and even take some steps towards unlocking the special foil variants of the Marvel skins.

