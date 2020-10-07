Fortnite Leaker Reveals More Skins Will Become “Corrupted”

One of the cooler sets of skins we’ve seen in this season of Fortnite is the Corrupted Legends bundle that hit the shop a little while ago.

While these skins weren’t actually available with V-Bucks, but instead had to be purchased with real money as part of a bundle, it sounds like more skins could be getting this “Corrupted” treatment and they might not be part of a pack.

It’s no secret that when a certain style of skin is popular, Epic tends to capitalize on it in every way possible, which is how we’ve ended up with so many different Peely and Fishstick styles.

Here’s what we know so far about other skins become Corrupted.

More Skins Incoming?

We will be getting a "Corrupt Series" rarity for corrupted skins, and we might see more variations of corrupted skins soon if they didn't scrap it already.. — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 7, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, someone who has been accurate with several leaks in the past, says we will be getting a “Corrupt Series” rarity for the skins that are already in the game.

On top of this, he also says we could be seeing additional variations of Corrupted skins coming too. We don’t yet know what skins will be getting this treatment, but if it’s accurate, we can assume the popular skins will definitely be picked first.

Unfortunately, we doubt we’ll see any Season 4 Battle Pass skins like Thor or Iron Man get any changes like this because Epic likely can’t give them too many changes.

Maybe They Will Be Fortnitemares Skins?

With Fortnitemares starting up later this month, there’s a chance Epic could debut these new Corrupted skins for the special Halloween event.

This is only speculation at this point, but it would make a lot of sense if the developers could capitalize on them for this time of the year.

To their credit, the Corrupted styles do look pretty nice and we’d like to see them definitely roll out the style to other skins.

Everyone knows we’re a big fan of Peely around these parts, so it’d be cool to see him get the treatment. Only time will tell.

